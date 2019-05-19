A win at last for Birch Hall in Buxton Bowling League

Birch Hall finally put a tick in the win column as they put in a solid all-round team performance when dropping only 20 chalks as they hosted Furness Vale A in the Buxton Bowling League, writes Jack Header.

The big three continue to march on with all of them putting on top class shows and it will probably come down to fixtures between them to decide who will be crowned champions.

Fairfield A were the top scorers, dropping just six when visiting Chapel Park B with five single-figure winners — Richard Peach,Gary Hobdey,Carl Critchlow,Brian Rathbone and Stuart Sutton.

Phil Walker ploughed a lone furrow for the home side.

Whaley Bridge A were content by dropping 16 at Tideswell where Mark Whelan and Joe Pyke played starring roles for them.

Tony Mills and Terry Shaw were the home players who stemmed the tide.

Burbage fell to defeat at home to Chapel Park A by 19 chalks. Chris Jackson was the visitors’ kitty man as Chapel had seven success stories, but in probably one of the best games seen this season homester Craig Shore edged out Phil Clapham by the narrowest of margins where foot bowls didn’t save.

Tim Peach and Bill Adams were the other Burbage winners.

Peak Dale A defeated Hope Works by a dozen when hosting them. Rex Hallows and Pete Alsop made the difference while Barry Oldfield was in sparkling form for Hope.

In Division Two Trades Hall were the top scorers as they entertained Rams Head.

Keith Wardle and John Walter vied for their kitty while Maureen Douglas and Don Tuersley were the visiting winners.

Colin Peel and David Bailey gave out some hefty punishment as Whaley Bridge B hosted Ashwood Park.

Catherine Bailey and Dave Wardle were the visiting players to put ticks in the win column.

Carl Slack was the sole visitor to reach the magic number when Peak Dale B made the trip to Cote Heath.

Graham Morson and Danny Webb were the pick of the home side’s seven winners.

Shea Dyson and Clive Allen were the only two home successes as Bradwell entertained promotion-seeking Glossop.

The six visiting winners were led by Dave Roberts and Dave Thomas as Glossop consolidated their second spot in the table.

Leaders Buxton Park A had six out of eight at Furness Vale B with Geoff Wharton and Ed Henshall fighting it out for the kitty. while for the home team Cath Pearson and Cliff Jodrell put in top-notch displays.