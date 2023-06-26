The first Buxton back was Ben Light in 3rd place, followed by Dave Finch in 4th place, who also took 1st male vet 50 then Joel Tidmarsh in 12th place.

Connie Jenneson had a cracking run to come in 15th, taking 1st female, followed by Will Aspinall in 20th place, Matt Rolfe, 22nd; Mark Jenneson,30th; Jo Bednall, 31st and 1st female vet 50; Katie Rolfe, 34th place and 1st female vet 40; Ross Martland, 42nd; William McDonald, 48th place; Rebecca Cudahy, 54th; Kate Brown, 59th; Joanne Cudahy, 62nd; Bea Forrest, 64th and 1st female under 14; Gemma Davies, 72nd; Pete Bailey, 78th; Flo Brown, 83rd; Jonty Brown, 84th, Tracy Gregory, 88th. Later in the week, Dave Finch took part in the 4.4 mile Tideswell fell race and came 11th to claim 1st male vet 50.

Midweek saw two seniors take part in the 5.5 mile DCRO Dash from Castleton, a tough fell race around the village to help raise funds for the Derbyshire Cave Rescue Organization. Jo Bendall finished 50th taking 1st female vet 50, followed by Mathew Naden in 75th place.

Buxton Juniors at Bakewell Pudding Run. Pi by Oonagh Colebrook.

The fourth race in the Staffordshire Moorlands Summer Series was held at Ilam Hall. In the senior race Kate Brown finished with 122nd place, Shelia Bradley came 133rd and Nicola Sargeant was 165th. In the Junior race Joel Tidmarsh came 3rd and Jonty Brown was 7th.

A group of Buxton AC juniors travelled to Church Stretton to compete in the Hope Bowdler Fell Race, part of the English Junior Fell Championship where they raced on tough terrain in very hot conditions. First up was Georgia Cudahy in the under 11 girls where she came 14th. In the under 13 girls Evie Willis was 17th followed by Hannah Cudahy in place 22nd. Joel Tidmarsh had a great run in the under 15 boys to finish 18th followed by Will Aspinall in 23rd place. Meanwhile, in the under 17 girls, Rebecca Cudahy came 22nd.