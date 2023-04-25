When you think of Buxton and swimming, these days you most likely think of Olympian Abbie Wood.

But, of course, swimming has thrived in Buxton for decades. In our latest gallery, we have dug out these images of just some of the people who have played a part.

Take a look and see if you, or someone you know, features.

1 . Buxton Swimming Club A group from Buxton Swimming Club gather during a club event. Are you pictured? Photo: contributed

2 . A happy squad Members of the Buxton Swimming Club squad back in 1993. Photo: Jason Chadwick

3 . A gem on their hands Senior coach Mike Glossop and head coach David Peet are pictured with Abbie Wood back in 2012. They surely cannot have dreamt of what their young pupil would go on to achieve. Photo: Sam Longden

4 . A club on the up This picture from 2012 shows the arrival of five new swimmers, which helped Buxton Swimming Club reach the landmark of 200 members. Photo: Sam Longden