News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
35 minutes ago Photographer captures stunning photos of Aurora Borealis over UK
1 hour ago Evacuation flights begin to bring British nationals home from Sudan
1 hour ago Only Fools & Horses actress dies aged 62
20 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
20 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
Buxton Advertiser Archive, visit of Princess Anne 16/11/72, the Princess opens Buxton's swimming poolBuxton Advertiser Archive, visit of Princess Anne 16/11/72, the Princess opens Buxton's swimming pool
Buxton Advertiser Archive, visit of Princess Anne 16/11/72, the Princess opens Buxton's swimming pool

22 retro pictures from Buxton Swimming Club - including a nine-year-old Abbie Wood and a special visit from Princess Anne

When you think of Buxton and swimming, these days you most likely think of Olympian Abbie Wood.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 25th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 07:44 BST

But, of course, swimming has thrived in Buxton for decades. In our latest gallery, we have dug out these images of just some of the people who have played a part.

Take a look and see if you, or someone you know, features.

You can submit your retro pictures to [email protected]

And you can keep up with the latest Buxton sports news, here.

A group from Buxton Swimming Club gather during a club event. Are you pictured?

1. Buxton Swimming Club

A group from Buxton Swimming Club gather during a club event. Are you pictured? Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Members of the Buxton Swimming Club squad back in 1993.

2. A happy squad

Members of the Buxton Swimming Club squad back in 1993. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Senior coach Mike Glossop and head coach David Peet are pictured with Abbie Wood back in 2012. They surely cannot have dreamt of what their young pupil would go on to achieve.

3. A gem on their hands

Senior coach Mike Glossop and head coach David Peet are pictured with Abbie Wood back in 2012. They surely cannot have dreamt of what their young pupil would go on to achieve. Photo: Sam Longden

Photo Sales
This picture from 2012 shows the arrival of five new swimmers, which helped Buxton Swimming Club reach the landmark of 200 members.

4. A club on the up

This picture from 2012 shows the arrival of five new swimmers, which helped Buxton Swimming Club reach the landmark of 200 members. Photo: Sam Longden

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Abbie WoodBuxtonPrincess Anne