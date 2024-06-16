The historic five-day meeting, which begins on Tuesday, is regarded by many as one of England’s last bastions of tradition. In the royal enclosure, men are still bound by a ludicrously antiquated dress code.

But while many use the event as a social occasion, the equine excellence on the track is the main focus for racing fans. Never mind the pomp and pageantry, the top hat and tails, the fashionistas and the fascinators, it’s the horses that matter most at Royal Ascot.

Thirty-five races, including eight Group Ones, spread across five days, with some of the best horses in the world competing for record prize money of £10 million. That adds up to the best week of racing on the planet.

The fields are peppered by international raiders from nations such as Ireland, France, Australia and the USA. Superb sprints, heritage handicaps, high-class two-year-old races and vintage staying contests add rich competition and variety.

It’s the first royal meeting since 1988 without its adopted king, talismanic jockey Frankie Dettori, who has retired from the UK saddle. But King Charles III and Queen Camilla, who is a racing aficionado, are expected to be there and have genuine chances of success with two challengers they own, Treasure (Thursday 3.45) and Desert Hero (Saturday 3.05).

Also there will be Aidan O’Brien, who has been the meeting’s top trainer no fewer than 12 times with a total of 85 winners, and Ryan Moore, who needs only three more triumphs to overtake Dettori as the meeting’s all-time winningmost jockey.

The action will be savoured by about 265,000 racegoers on track and millions more on TV around the world. You can watch every race on ITV or ITV4, and also Sky Sports Racing. And to give you a taste of what’s to come, we’ve picked out 20 of the best fancied or highest rated horses to look out for. Not tips, but horses primed to steal the limelight as the week progresses.

Listed in alphabetical order, most of them are contesting the week’s Group races. In the handicaps or Listed contests, look out also for these progressive types – A Piece Of Heaven, Blue Storm, Botanical, Chicago Critic, Dark Trooper, English Oak, Involvement, Jubilee Walk, Key To Cotai, Never So Brave, Poniros, Qirat, Space Legend, Starlust, Sturlasson, Summer Of Love and Zanndabad.

And in the week’s two-year-old races, keep an eye on Andesite, Catalyse, Celtic Chieftain, Cowardofthecounty, Fairy Godmother, Make Haste, Maw Lam, Mountain Breeze, Perfect Part, Scorthy Champ, Whistlejacket, Xanthe and Yah Mo Be There.

Good luck!

1 . Asfoora (Tuesday, 3.45) Australian raiders have landed seven Royal Ascot races since 2000, and their best hope this time round probably lies with Melbourne trainer Henry Dwyer's five-year-old sprinter, who contests the newly-named King Charles III Stakes (formerly the King's Stand) on the opening day. The mare has yet to win a Group One but her form is strong and the stiff track is expected to suit. She's been over here since April as part of meticulous preparation and the brilliant Oisin Murphy has been booked to ride.

2 . Auguste Rodin (Wednesday, 4.25) Top Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien's latest superb Derby winner, City Of Troy, won't be gracing Royal Ascot with his presence this year, but his Epsom victor from 2023 will be here to tackle the Prince Of Wales's Stakes, the Group One highlight of day two. The regally-bred colt is prone to throwing in the occasional shocker but, at his best, he is sheer class and he tuned up with a fine performance at The Curragh a month ago.

3 . Big Evs (Tuesday, 3.45) Unassuming trainer Mick Appleby's speedball made spectacular progress as a juvenile last season, which started with glory at the royal meeting and culminated with victory at the highest level in the Breeders' Cup in the USA. He now takes on the sprinting big boys in the King Charles III Stakes and although it won't be easy to blaze his customary trail against such experienced rivals, an easy win at York last month (pictured) proved he has trained on.