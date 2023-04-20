News you can trust since 1852
Three youngsters get ready to play at Buxton.

10 pictures of summer time fun at Buxton Tennis Club and New Mills Tennis Club

Summer is just around the corner and that of course means lots of tennis is ahead.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 12th May 2022, 14:39 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 11:05 BST

Emma Raducanu will carry the hopes of the nation on her shoulders when the action heads to Wimbledon.

But on the local courts leisure and local league players will be out in numbers for their own slice of fun and glory.

Our latest retro gallery has dug out these images from Buxton and New Mills Tennis Club’s from down the years.

If you’ve played for the club then you may well feature in these pictures.

You can email retro pics to [email protected]

Tunstead’s Paul O’Nyons congratulates Buxton Tennis Club secretary Allan Ramsay and its members. Photo: contributed

Players at New Mills Tennis Club take to the courts. Photo: Submitted

Members of Buxton Tennis Club gather during the summer of 2011. Photo: Contributed

Paul Clements of Wastecycle presents the trophy to Allan Ramsay chairman of Buxton Tennis Club. Photo: Jason Chadwick

