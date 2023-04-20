10 pictures of summer time fun at Buxton Tennis Club and New Mills Tennis Club

Summer is just around the corner and that of course means lots of tennis is ahead.

Emma Raducanu will carry the hopes of the nation on her shoulders when the action heads to Wimbledon.

But on the local courts leisure and local league players will be out in numbers for their own slice of fun and glory.

Our latest retro gallery has dug out these images from Buxton and New Mills Tennis Club’s from down the years.

If you’ve played for the club then you may well feature in these pictures.

You can email retro pics to [email protected]

1 . Buxton Tennis Club Tunstead’s Paul O’Nyons congratulates Buxton Tennis Club secretary Allan Ramsay and its members. Photo: contributed Photo Sales

2 . New Mills Tennis Club Players at New Mills Tennis Club take to the courts. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Buxton Tennis Club - 2011 Members of Buxton Tennis Club gather during the summer of 2011. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4 . Buxton Tennis Club - 2014 Paul Clements of Wastecycle presents the trophy to Allan Ramsay chairman of Buxton Tennis Club. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales