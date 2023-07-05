News you can trust since 1852
Opening ceremony for new-look New Mills Tennis Club courts

New Mills Tennis Club had a very successful event to celebrate the opening of their new courts.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 16:47 BST

They were officially opened by Coun Anne Clarke on behalf of Derbyshire County Council, which provided a grant towards resurfacing the courts.

Coun Rob Baker of High Peak Council, which also contributed funds, also attended.

They were joined by Robert Largan MP, who has been a supporter of the club.

The new tennis courts at New Mills are officially opened.
The new courts are in Wimbledon colours of purple and green, and to emphasise the Wimbledon theme people enjoyed strawberries and cream at the barbecue.

Children enjoyed some fun coaching provided by MAB Tennis Coaching.

Those with reduced mobility were able to take part in Walking Tennis and tennis players could try out the new courts.

John Eary, membership secretary, said: “New Mills is a friendly LTA-registered tennis club whose membership ranges from 5 - 70+.

“All abilities are welcome from absolute beginners to team players who can play for the club in local leagues.

“It was good to see so many families come down, the club is keen to give everyone the chance to enjoy playing tennis and we have low membership fees, especially for juniors.

“We also offer free membership for families on means tested benefits and families from Ukraine. We are a community club, providing the only facilities in New Mills to play tennis, although nearly half our members come from surrounding towns and villages and towns to play on our excellent courts.”​​​​​​​

Related topics:Derbyshire County CouncilWimbledon