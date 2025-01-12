New Mills Tennis Club on the look out for new players

New Mills Tennis Club is looking for additional team players this season.

The club, which has 3 new all weather courts,has Ladies,Mens and Mixed Teams in Winter and Summer.

There is a history of success with the teams and in 2012,the Mens Team managed to play 5 consecutive matches in 5 days. There is an inclusive approach with juniors encouraged and matchplay for all levels.

The club runs a full coaching programme. This coming Sunday the club is also running a Mens Open Doubles tournament. For more information on the club,teams or coaching please contact Charles on 07905 530 509.

