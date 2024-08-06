Multi game weekend for Buxton Cricket teams
The 2nd XI went to the top of the league defeating Butterley United by 9 wickets. bowling first Butterley made 187 for 7 off 45 overs, Rahatulla Omari take 3 wickets for 39 runs on his debut and Phil Slater 3 wickets for 31. An excellent display with the bat from the top 3 order batters for Buxton took them over the line. Huge well done to Bob Marsden finishing on 72 not out, Mark Ainsley with 48 and Zia Ul Islam 56 not out in Buxton’s 189 for 1 off 29.1 overs.
The 3rd XI were away at Swanwick Hall and sadly couldn’t catch the total Swanwick Hall put on the board, however great performances from Richard Lewis scoring 58 not out and Dan Blackwell with a very quick 62 and 1,000 club runs. Swanwick made 217 for 4 off 40 overs. Buxton 193 for 5 off 40 overs.
A great game for the 4th XI on Saturday who bowled first and saw a FANTASTIC day for Harvey Oddy who took 5 Wickets for 12 runs!!!!! Cutthorpe 112 all out off 29.2 overs. Then onto the batting for Buxton with a fantastic 84 run opening partnership between Josh Martin and Faye Smith. Josh finishing on 36 & Faye finishing on 46 not out. Buxton also saw a quick 15 runs not out from David Porter to take them to the total score in just 18.1 overs.
Sunday saw both teams lose. Buxton 1st team lost by 7 wickets to Ockbrook and Borrowash in the Derbyshire County Cricket League, County T20 quarter finals. Buxton made a good 160 for 5 wickets off their 20 overs (Zia Ul Islam 48 not out, Ram Goli 40), but Ockbrook made the runs in 18.2 overs.
The other defeat was for the Women’s 1st hardball team in the Cheshire Womens Cricket League, Division 2 against Hawarden Park. Hawarden 167 for 5 off 35 overs (Denise Morris 3 for 20) Buxton 162 for 4 off 35 overs (Georgie Macey 97). Hawarden won by 5 runs.
