Top six finishes for Hayfield racer Christian Iddon as British Superbikes returns with Spanish start

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For the first time in its history, the series opened its year abroad at the Navarra circuit in northern Spain.

And in front of a good travelling BSB crowd, bolstered by some enthusiastic locals, Christian powered his Oxford racing Moto Rapido Ducati to two top six finishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a few days of testing at the circuit before the race, Iddon and his Oxford racing Moto Rapido squad were clearly feeling confident after finding a good set up on the Ducati V4R.

Christian Iddon in action at Navarro last weekend. Photo by Michael Hallam.

Christian progressed directly through the first qualifying and straight into Superpole in which he placed 1pth ahead of the first race.

After a strong start and moving through the pack, Christian crossed the line for the first race of the season in sixth and went one better with a much stronger performance in the second race for fifth.

“This has been a great way to start our Championship challenge,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After all the difficulties of 2023, the team have put in an enormous amount of effort over winter and my bike is transformed into something that I truly believe is capable of winning the championship.

Christian Iddon in action at Navarro last weekend. Photo by Michael Hallam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My one lap pace hasn't been particularly fast this weekend but we have been able to maintain a good rhythm and each session the team improved the bike.

“I'm not sure if it was the increased track temperature or something else, but for some reason I was just missing a little bit of feeling with my bike compared to the test and that is really my only disappointment.

“Still, I think we can be very content with our job this weekend and it sets us up very nicely indeed for the rest of the year.”