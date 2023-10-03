Podium double keeps Christian Iddon in the Superbikes title chase
and live on Freeview channel 276
“We have had a great weekend and I'm really please to take a double podium here at Donington,” said Iddon.
“In the first race I took a slight gamble and it looked like it was going in my favour, but the rain just started to fall a bit heavier and it didn't work out for me. But we made up for it on Sunday with the podiums.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“It's great not just for myself but also for the team so now I hope to carry this momentum into the final round of the championship.
“Theoretically I can win the championship. But it's not even close to being realistic, so we will just focus on achieving the maximum possible and ending the season on a high.”
For the second time this year, the series moved to Donington but this time it was met with inclement weather which certainly played its part. After qualifying in 11th, Iddon took a gamble and opted for intermediate tyres. The circuit at the time was prime for such a choice but there was rain in the air.
The gamble looked to be paying off but a slight increase in precipitation mid race saw Iddon unable to make the corner at turn one and forced him into the gravel. He kept the bike upright and re-joined but out of the points with the only consolation being a sixth place grid slot for race two.
Advertisement
The first feature race on Sunday was again under cloudy skies but with the circuit dry, all riders starting on slicks. Iddon got away in the front group of eight riders and with a lot of fighting for position and uncertainty as the rain lingered in the air, Iddon was able to put his machine in third position as the red flag fell due to deteriorating conditions.
For the final race everyone was on wet tyres.
Advertisement
Iddon had not used wet tyres all weekend but it didn't show as he was able to quickly move towards the front and held a strong third position when Leon Haslam ahead of him suffered a technical issue just a few laps from the end. This promoted Iddon into second as the red flag flew once again.
Iddon now stands eighth in the Championship table and has a mathematical chance of taking the title at the final round at Brands Hatch on 13th-15th October.