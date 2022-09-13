Mixed weekend at Snetterton for Hayfield race ace Christian Iddon after season-best start

In Friday’s mixed conditions Iddon topped FP1 and then qualified on pole in a wet Q2.

He was able to remain competitive in the dry, and despite missing out on the podium in Saturday’s sprint race, he was still able to take his best result of the season, finishing fourth.

Unfortunately he retired from Sunday’s first race with a brake issue before being taken out by another rider on the opening lap of race three.

Christian Iddon in action at Snetterton. Photo by Tim Keeton.

Iddon said: “I should be happier after taking our best result of the season this weekend but Sunday was really disappointing.

“I actually think we could have had a podium in race one but I had no rear brake for pretty much the whole race, which is obviously really important not just for slowing down but controlling wheelies, with the electronic regulations in BSB.

“But it would have been really nice to have followed pole position up with a podium and a trophy.

"Sunday was a disaster, I had front brake failure which meant I had to pull in and then didn’t get to finish a lap of race three.

“It’s a shame because I think we had good pace and could have had two top eights, maybe two top sixes, and it could have been a really solid weekend and we could have built some momentum, and it just didn’t happen for us.”

Team mate Danny Kent also had a mixed weekend.

He was well inside the top 10 in FP3 and made it through to Q2, but he suffered a mechanical issue early in the session. Despite the setback, he was able to make progress through the field in the sprint race, finishing 10th.

In race two he crashed out on the opening lap, and finished 12th in the third race.

Kent said: “It was a real up and down weekend and the changing conditions meant we didn’t have a lot of dry track time before the races.