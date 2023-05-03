News you can trust since 1852
Hayfield's Christian Iddon optimistic first podium of the season is getting closer

Hayfield’s Christian Iddon believes he is not far away from a first podium of the new Bennetts British Superbike Championship season after two seventh places in last weekend’s second round.

By John Lomas
Published 3rd May 2023, 11:36 BST- 1 min read

They left Iddon in 12th place in the standings overall and he said: “I think if all the stars had aligned today, we would have had a chance to fight for a podium.

“But we’re just missing that last little bit, so we’ll be searching for it between now and next round.”

Iddon had qualified in 11th for Saturday's Bike Social Sprint at Oulton Park which didn’t do justice to his pace on the Oxford Products Racing Ducati, finishing eighth.

Christian Iddon at Oulton Park - Photo by Michael Hallam.
Christian Iddon at Oulton Park - Photo by Michael Hallam.
Glenn Irwin denied Leon Haslam his first race win of the season as the BeerMonster Ducati rider celebrated his second victory of the season, making it three different race winners at round two.

The Northern Irishman now take the standings lead by four points ahead of the next event at Donington Park on 19th-21st May.

