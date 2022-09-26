Hayfield racer Christian Iddon knocked out and breaks hand in crash at Oulton Park

He was knocked unconscious and also suffered a broken hand.

Iddon said: “I’m a bit bashed about and can’t remember a lot from today.

“Thankfully the scans have checked out fine but I took quite a hit and, being knocked out, I’ll be out for Donington.

Christian Iddon in Oulton Park action before the crash.

“As well as the head my hand’s broken, too. I’m gutted for the team because I thought we could have had a result today.”

At the ninth round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship Iddon was looking to pick up on the positives from Snetterton that saw him take his best result of the season at the previous round.

A tough qualifying left him 15th on the grid, but in the sprint race he was able to climb to seventh by the chequered flag.

A topsy-turvy race two was red-flagged while Iddon was making progress in the group battling for second place.

In the restart he was again part of the group fighting over the runner-up spot, before being hit from behind by another rider into the Britten’s chicane, causing another red flag.

He was unceremoniously dumped onto the floor, resulting in a bang to the head rendering him unconscious.

He was transferred to hospital for scans and also diagnosed with the broken hand.

Buildbase Suzuki team manager Steve Hicken said: “Obviously it’s really unlucky and just seems to be the way it’s going for us this season in regards to injuries, with both Christian and Danny suffering at some point.

“Selfishly, the first red flag came out at a bad time for us, with Christian looking strong and making good progress. He was in the mix again in the re-run before the incident.

“After being transferred to hospital he has had scans. His memory of the events are hazy at best, but, thankfully, the scans show no lasting damage.

“He also suffered a broken hand and, unfortunately, he’ll be unavailable for Donington Park next weekend.”