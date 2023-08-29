Hayfield ace Christian Iddon still in hunt for Superbikes Showdown spot

Hayfield ace Christian Iddon and his Oxford Racing Ducati were once again fighting at the front of the Bennetts British Superbikes field with three seventh places as the series moved to fans' favourite Cadwell Park for round eight of the Championship last weekend.

Christian Iddon at Cadwell Park - Photo by Michael Hallam.

After the difficulty of the Thruxton round a few weeks prior, Iddon and his team were keen to get back towards the sharp end as the Championship moved to the twisty and technical Cadwell Park venue in front of a bumper bank holiday weekend crowd.

Throughout practices Christian and his team worked well to improve the set up and qualified in eighth on the grid for the first of the weekends races.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was a close fought race with Iddon just hanging to the back of the leading group and that was to be the story of the weekend as in each of the three races, Christian brought home his Oxford Products Ducati just on the back of the leading group.

Despite being so close to the head of the field in each race, such is the closeness of the racing in BSB that it resulted in seventh position in each of the events and ending sixth overall in points over the weekend.

He said: “Once again we have managed to take home three good points scoring places, but I know that we are capable of more than the end results we are currently achieving"

“There are three rounds left in the series and the points available ramp up as we move into the Showdown part of the year.

Advertisement

“I just want to finish this season strong and get as many podiums as we can to round out the season.

Advertisement

“The final circuits on the calendar suit me and my bike so I am excited at the prospect of what is coming up.”

Glenn Irwin completed a winning double at Cadwell Park to almost half his BeerMonster Ducati teammate’s advantage at the top of the standings with 16 riders remaining in mathematical title contention ahead of the Showdown.

Six riders celebrated podium finishes across the weekend for four different teams.