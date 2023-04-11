Buxton's Brightmore brothers make their mark with World Junior Superenduro glory

Mitchell (20) and Ashton (16) have just returned home after competing in Gliwice Poland, in the final round of FIM World Superenduro Series.

Mitchell dominated and has won the title FIM Junior Superenduro World Champion of FIM with his younger brother taking second place overall. This was the first time they had competed in this discipline of motorcycling.

The four-round series took them to indoor arenas in Krakow, Germany, Budapest and Gliwice with an average of 10,000 spectators.

World glory for the Brightmore brothers, left and second left.