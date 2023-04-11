News you can trust since 1852
Buxton's Brightmore brothers make their mark with World Junior Superenduro glory

Buxton motorcycling brothers Mitchell and Ashton Brightmore are celebrating Junior World Championship glory.

John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 11th Apr 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 13:11 BST

Mitchell (20) and Ashton (16) have just returned home after competing in Gliwice Poland, in the final round of FIM World Superenduro Series.

Mitchell dominated and has won the title FIM Junior Superenduro World Champion of FIM with his younger brother taking second place overall. This was the first time they had competed in this discipline of motorcycling.

The four-round series took them to indoor arenas in Krakow, Germany, Budapest and Gliwice with an average of 10,000 spectators.

World glory for the Brightmore brothers, left and second left.World glory for the Brightmore brothers, left and second left.
World glory for the Brightmore brothers, left and second left.
Tthe brothers are now busy training hard for the FIM Junior World Hard Enduro Series, which is also contested across four rounds in Serbia, Austria, Italy, and Germany. Both ride a 300cc Gasgas and are sponsored by Italian-based team TTR Squadra Corse.

