Round two was staged on the 3 Sisters Circuit near Wigan and, after a win and a non-start in round one, Kent was in fourth place overall and looking to claw back points with a strong performance.

Qualifying went well and Kent started on pole position for the first MZ race in dry conditions.

A good start and some fast, focused riding gave him a good lead over the other MZ 250s and eventually, after an exciting dice with a larger capacity machine from another class, he took victory in the MZ class.

Chris Kent in action at Wigan in round two.

Race two for the MZs meant another pole position and an equally fast start by the Buxton man, allowing him to pull away from the other machines and once again maintain his lead until the chequered flag.

These two victories lifted Kent into into second place overall and he said: “I’m happy to have taken two MZ class wins today and I’m now only a few points behind the leader with two more rounds to come. I’ve a couple of gearing changes to try on the next visit, so I think I’m in a strong position to get into the Championship lead if I can continue to build on these good results.”

Kent also currently also sits third in the MZ National Championship and also leads the Over-50s Championship.

