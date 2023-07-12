MZ250 racer Kent went into it third place in the main championship, and leading the over 50s championship, looking to build on recent good form.

An engine tune up and suspension service had been performed since the last meeting in an attempt to fix the handling and slow corner exit speed Chris had been experiencing.

Friday testing went well with Chris able to lap in the high 1min 51s but in qualifying he only managed a fifth place start.

Chris Kent at Cadwell Park turn one.

In race one he slotted into fourth place for a lap before managing to grab third by slipstreaming on the Park straight.

He then set about chasing the leaders and quickly joined their fight, getting into the lead on two occasions.

However, the battle was fierce and was ultimately decided when the lead trio encountered back-markers. He fell back and finished third just a couple of seconds behind the winner.

“That was a better race for me. I got into the low 1min 51s and was able to stay with the lead duo throughout the race,” he said.

Race two started badly for the Kent when his engine bogged off the line, dropping him to the back of the pack.

A thunderous first lap charge ensued with Kent overtaking riders at every opportunity, eventually getting to fourth place.

Unfortunately the gap to the front two was just too much to pull back and, despite a brief fight with the third place rider, Chris began to drop back.

However, luck was with him as one of the leaders crashed on the final corner of the final lap, elevating him to another third place podium finish.

“My start was awful but the first lap was fun,” he said.

“I had the same pace as the leaders but was a few seconds back and couldn't jump the gap. But I’m happy with my overall performance and another podium”

Sunday’s schedule saw only one MZ race but over 11 laps and, from his second row position, he started well, was second into the first corner and took the lead on Park straight.

The next 11 laps were something of a blur. Four riders traded positions at the front of the race with Kent managing to remain in the lead for most of the laps amid dogfights.

Going into the next to last corner, Kent was a little too hesitant getting on the throttle and had to follow the winner home by 0.16 seconds.

He said: “That was a hell of a race. I’m much happier with the bikes handling and was able to brake really hard, although there is still some work to do to get it even better.