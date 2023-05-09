Contesting two classes, The Forgotten Era (pre 1992 machines) and The Classics (pre 1972 machines, which included an MZ250 sub-class), Chris qualified as 2nd MZ and 13th on the overall grid for the FE race but improved to qualify on pole for the first Classic race in a later session.

Race one in FE saw the local man get a good start and move into eighth place overall at the end of the first lap.

The next six laps saw the rain get heavier and Kent go faster, improving lap times until he caught and passed a rider on a Stock Twin (SV650) on the final lap to take seventh overall and come home as first MZ.

Chris Kent - dominated opening meeting at Three Sisters.

On pole for the first Classic race, disaster hit when Kent was removed from the grid before the start due to an oil leak and had to watch his main rival take the victory.

“I was really gutted to miss that race,” he said.

“I was in a great position to get a good result but the officials did the right thing as I later discovered an engine bolt missing, hence the oil leak.”

The second FE race started in light rain but a visor misting problem held the Buxton man back to finish 10th overall with slower lap times but second in the FE class and top MZ again.

The final Classic race meant a start slot at the back due to his earlier non-start, but a great start and some aggressive overtakes on the first lap put him in fourth.

On a wet track with no rain falling, grip levels were improving and Kent was able to slot into second on lap three of a shortened six lap race.

A speculative overtake round the outside at the tight uphill hairpin, called The Valley, was only just fended off by the leader but it seemed only a matter of time before he relinquished the position and sure enough Kent rode round the outside at the long hairpin, Lunar Bend, at the end of the lap.

Two laps later Kent crossed the line with a four second gap to take the MZ victory and his first overall victory at Three Sisters.

“That was a fun race,” he said. “Coming through the pack was exciting and to win on my first visit to this circuit is really great.