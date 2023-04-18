Kent was hoping to improve on his form from the first round and on the Saturday had a fourth and a fifth before Sunday saw two more fifths.

Starting the first race from the middle of row two, the Buxton man got a great start and slotted into second at the first corner.

However, a lack of confidence in the front end of his machine meant he wasn't able to push enough to stay with the leader and fell back to sixth place but regained fourth at the finish after a fight with two other riders.

Chris Kent on track at round two in Pembrey.

Kents race two start was another good one and he took third place into the first hairpin but again was pushed back to fifth.

A race long battle ensued with two other racers with each holding the final podium place at different times.

Unfortunately back-markers and a mistake onto the penultimate straight meant a fifth place finish.

“Despite missing the podium by under half a second I was happier with the second race,” he said.

“My lap times improved by over a second and I felt better with the front end adjustments on what is quite a bumpy track.”

A shortened race three on the Sunday was a struggle in windy conditions and Kent only managed another fifth place but quite a way behind the leaders.

The race was red-flagged after only five laps when two riders collided and needed medical attention.

The start for race four may rank as Kent's worst for many years.

His engine bogged twice off the line and he entered the first corner next to last.

In trying to regain positions Kent found himself on the outside of a slower rider who locked his engine up with a botched gear change and pushed them both out wide.

Fortunately Kent was able to stay on track and rejoin the race, passing multiple riders and eventually chasing down another fifth place finish.

After the racing Kent said: “Well, it didn't go as I’d hoped.

“I wasn't as quick here as in previous years and there’s work to be done on the bike to get the handing feeling good again.

