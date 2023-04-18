News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
3 hours ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
4 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
6 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
7 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
7 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

Buxton racer Chris Kent so close to podium place in Pembrey

Buxton racer Chris Kent narrowly missed out on a podium in the British Motorcycle Racing Club MZ250 Championship second round at South Wales circuit Pembrey.

John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 18th Apr 2023, 17:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 17:10 BST

Kent was hoping to improve on his form from the first round and on the Saturday had a fourth and a fifth before Sunday saw two more fifths.

Starting the first race from the middle of row two, the Buxton man got a great start and slotted into second at the first corner.

However, a lack of confidence in the front end of his machine meant he wasn't able to push enough to stay with the leader and fell back to sixth place but regained fourth at the finish after a fight with two other riders.

Chris Kent on track at round two in Pembrey.Chris Kent on track at round two in Pembrey.
Chris Kent on track at round two in Pembrey.
Most Popular

Kents race two start was another good one and he took third place into the first hairpin but again was pushed back to fifth.

A race long battle ensued with two other racers with each holding the final podium place at different times.

Unfortunately back-markers and a mistake onto the penultimate straight meant a fifth place finish.

“Despite missing the podium by under half a second I was happier with the second race,” he said.

“My lap times improved by over a second and I felt better with the front end adjustments on what is quite a bumpy track.”

A shortened race three on the Sunday was a struggle in windy conditions and Kent only managed another fifth place but quite a way behind the leaders.

The race was red-flagged after only five laps when two riders collided and needed medical attention.

The start for race four may rank as Kent's worst for many years.

His engine bogged twice off the line and he entered the first corner next to last.

In trying to regain positions Kent found himself on the outside of a slower rider who locked his engine up with a botched gear change and pushed them both out wide.

Fortunately Kent was able to stay on track and rejoin the race, passing multiple riders and eventually chasing down another fifth place finish.

After the racing Kent said: “Well, it didn't go as I’d hoped.

“I wasn't as quick here as in previous years and there’s work to be done on the bike to get the handing feeling good again.

“I’ve retained third place in the championship which is a good outcome so I’m looking forward to the next round at Snetterton in three weeks.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Related topics:Chris KentBuxtonKent