Brands Hatch is best weekend so far for Hayfield racer Christian Iddon

As with the previous round, Iddon was comfortable with his Oxford Ducati from the early practice sessions and he and the team were able to use that positive feeling to work on fine tuning the set up of the machine.

“We have finally had a weekend where we have been able to show some of our potential,” he said.

“It's been so great to be at the front and to lead races at the front. I had a bike underneath me that I could really use to fight with so to take two podiums is great reward for that.

Christian Iddon - leading the way at last - photo by Michael Hallam.

“It's a shame that the first race was cut short because I genuinely feel that despite some quite serious visibility issues I was having that I could have won but of course in those conditions I guess I could have equally as easily crashed so as a first podium I will certainly take it.

“I then had pole position which is the second time this year so that's really nice and I got out front and felt quite good. Bridewell came through but I wasn't quite able to maintain his pace but I was able to hold off the chasing pack to take another podium so that was really cool.

“The final race was the best my bike felt in the dry all weekend and I was able to lead and actually feel comfortable. Tommy came through again but this time it was different and I knew I had the pace to fight for the win.

“My plans were scuppered a little though as we battled at the front with a couple of other riders and then with two laps to go I lost the front at Paddock Hill bend and although I saved it from a crash, I just lost the front riders and ended fourth.

“This weekend marks a big turn in form for us and although pace has been good for a few weekends now, it's been great to put that into results and trophies so I really hope we can maintain this momentum and keep building for the rest of the year.”

A wet qualifying threw a spanner in the works and, after opting to use the harder option wet tyre, Christian found himself out of position and qualifying down in 11th on the grid for the first race.

The Saturday race was held in very difficult conditions but it was clear that Christian felt comfortable on his bike and picked his way through the field and was looking set to potentially make a move on the front two riders but the race was ultimately cut short due to track contamination and the result was declared which gave Iddon and the team their first podium of the season.

With the fastest lap of the race, Christian took pole position for the first of Sunday's races and followed up his first podium with his second by taking second position.

The final race of the weekend was a real battle and Christian led for the vast majority of the race but just lost touch with the leaders in the last couple of laps after making a small mistake.

It was a fantastic weekend for Iddon and the team and they both moved up in their respective championship positions.