Buxton boxing duo gain vital experience at regional cup

Buxton boxing duo Joe Russell and Archie Durham both gained valuable experience from the East Midlands Box Cup.

Russell returned with a silver medal from the tournament having made it through to the final of the Youth Class 64kgs category.

While Durham, fighting in the Junior Class 60kgs section, faced a tough opponent from Nottingham and was unlucky to be beaten.

The cup is held prior to the start of the amateur boxing season and is a three day contest for UK boxers to meet and compete.

It provides the opportunity for boxers to experience championship and international styles in a knockout tournament.

Russell, Buxton’s blond bomber, remained disciplined to manage his weight to fall within his 64kg category and kicked off his campaign against a very tall opponent from Worksop who looked to sit on the back foot, and invite his opponent in to score with the counter.

Russell boxed well throughout the bout, very disciplined and focusing on his boxing to avoid rushing in and getting caught by his rangy opponent. Pressuring and pushing his man back, Russell would apply pressure when his opponent was pinned to the ropes. This was a clear win for Russell, who had pressed well throughout and avoided taking any punishment.

Saturday’s bout pitched Russell against Liverpool opposition, in a bout that proved very different to previous days with the Liverpool boxer willing to press forward.

Russell had to be disciplined once again, keeping his boxing shape and distance, his movement forming a solid defensive strategy and enabling him land counters when attacks were exhausted. Russell did enough to win each round and was slightly surprised by a majority win that saw him progress.

The final day saw Russell go for gold against a Luton southpaw in what turned out to be a cagey and scrappy event. After watching the opponent in the other semi, the plan was to continue to press an opponent who looked happy to work at a leisurely pace.

However, the three bouts in three days looked to be catching-up with as he failed to flow and get his shots off. While there was little to seperate both boxers in a tight contest, time was slipping away from the Buxton lad and attempts to drag his opponent in to a toe to toe battle were stifled by holding. It ended as silver for Joe Russell after three testing bouts against very different boxers.

“This was a great experience, providing both boxers with an opportunity to box over a tournament format. Both boxers represented themselves well in hard fought contests,” said a BAC club spokesperson.