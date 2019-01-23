Buxton ABC cadet shines in front of Kell Brook and Johnny Nelson at Brendan Ingle Memorial show

Boxing superstar Kell Brook and former cruiserweight king Johnny Nelson were in the crowd as Buxton Amateur Boxing Club began their 2019 campaign.

Following the Christmas break, cadet Lewis Lingard supported the legendary trainer Brendan Ingle Memorial show in Sheffield - an event which didn’t escape the attentions of Brook and Nelson.

Lingard was gloving up for the fourth time in quick succession after his debut earlier in the season originally hoping to avenge his solitary defeat before a late change of opponent provided the opportunity for a new experience against opposition from Bradford.

From the opening bell Lingard quickly assumed control of the ring and with it leveraged the benefit of his natural range and skill behind the jab and a searching back hand, continually rocking his opponents head back.

In to the second Lewis boxed to plan and continued to maintain distance between himself and the Yorkshire boxer. Little was troubling the Buxton lad and he was encouraged to up the tempo and continue to pressure.

While his Bradford opponent tried to shut down space and close ground, Lewis maintained discipline by moving away and keeping a nice high-guard.

Moving in to the final session the Bradford boxer was to be commended for his bravery and commitment, attempting to press and take something from the contest.

However, Lingard maintained control throughout and further dominated round three with no sign of energy levels dropping. A faultless display of amateur boxing from Lingard who continues to improve with each contest and took the victory with a wide points decision as numerous former world champions watched on.

Nelson and Brook posed for pictures with some of the young boxers after the show.