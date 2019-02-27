All OnBoard as sailing club receives award

More local youngsters have the chance to develop key life skills on the water as Errwood Sailing Club has been awarded the national RYA OnBoard seal of approval.

RYA OnBoard is the grassroots programme, run by sailing’s national governing body, making it easier and cheaper to get more young people aged 8-18 afloat by providing low cost sailing sessions through schools, youth groups and families. Children can use the club’s boats so don’t need their own.

David O’Donnell, Errwood SC’s RYA Training Principal, said: “The resources that OnBoard provides will add to our approach to teaching sailing to children and help us to embed the broader learning benefits into our sessions.”