More Cup Action in the Hope Valley Football League

User (UGC) Submitted

The latest from the Hope Valley League

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dove Holes are gunning for glory this season and currently held a three-point gap in the table over last year’s Premier Division winners, Chapel Town FC.

With Chapel having a game in hand, Dove knew that they would need to defeat Bamford should they wish to maintain their lead at the top. They got the job done as the away side, but Bamford made it very difficult for them throughout the 90 minutes. Dan Gilbride, Ben Higgins, Liam Ruddick and yet another Ben Bagshaw brace helped them beat Bamford 5-4. Bamford's goals were provided by Conor Maskrey, Sam Passingham and a Ben Brown brace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chapel were up next and have shown absolutely no signs that they intend on not retaining their champions status. The 19th Hole travelled to Rowton Park for their next challenge, one that was dealt with using sheer dominance. Chapel saw the game out as 5-1 winners thanks to Lewis Coates’ brace, with George Rowland, Josh Wood and Josh Edwards also getting their names onto the scoresheet. Dan Iball’s consolation goal for the 19th Hole wasn’t enough as this result sees them sit just 1 place above the relegation zone.

The 2025/2026 Dore Shield got underway this weekend as Furness Vale welcomed Buxworth. Buggy progressed through to the next round as 6-2 winners on the day. Will Godwin’s red card didn’t affect the team at all, as Aaron Hall, Anthony Hunter, Aaron Jones, Joe McNicholas, Matt Sherlock and Kieran Murray all saw their efforts hit the net.

AFC Dronfield complete the Premier Division team’s fixtures for the weekend as they were in county cup action again. This time, they travelled to Caribbean Sports FC of the Sheffield and Hallamshire County Senior league. Dronfield saw off Sports 5-1 to progress into the next round.

The A Division had a full house of fixtures completed. Buxworth Reserves faced off against Hathersage, with the away team looking for their first win of the season in the league. Lewis Brydon’s brace and goals from Cameron Shaw and Jake Shore saw Buxworth claim all three points in a 4-2 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dove Holes Reserves faced up to Chapel Town Reserves, with the former looking to maintain their record of no defeats so far this season in the league. Nathanial Oldfield dinted Dove’s hopes on the 10th minute mark by putting Chapel ahead, but Dove responded quickly and found themselves 2-1 up just 8 minutes later thanks to goals from Charles Gould and Cole Hamilton. Dove made it 3-1 before half time with Harrison Barnwell’s goal, and Owen Berry’s 65th minute strike gave Chapel some hope of clawing something out of this fixture. Dove held firm and won the game 3-2.

Calver won a thriller with Tideswell 5-3. A James Littlewood goal helped Calver get over the line, but the headlines were stolen by Jack Madin who scored a nine-minute hat-trick at the start of the game, before scoring his fourth of day and the campaign in the second half.

Fairfield continued in their rich vein of form this weekend as they defeated Hayfield Reserves 2-1 to move into 8th place in the table, level on points with Youlgrave and Chapel Town and only separated on goal difference. Finley Sheldon opened the scoring for Fairfield before Jason Mellor doubled their lead. Max Richardson pulled one back for Hayfield with just over 15 minutes left, but it wasn’t enough to gain anything from the fixture.

Youlgrave welcomed Blazing Rag and made the home advantage count and won the game 1-0 to claim all three points.