Mixed results for Buxton cricket teams

Buxton 1s were defeated this weekend as they were hosted by Glapwell Colliery in their 3rd league game of the season in the Derbyshire County Cricket League Division 2.

Buxton won the toss and opted for the home side to bat first, with a view of playing conditions improving throughout the day. The opening bowling spell struggled to find rhythm, combined with some steady batting from Glapwell’s top order, the home side stood at 83-2 just before the halfway stage.

Glapwell built partnerships throughout the middle overs. However Buxton’s spin bowlers fought back and collected a few wickets, including opening batsmen L Topham who departed on a top score of 60. Buxton were determined to keep the home side down to a manageable total. Some solid fielding displays, including two run outs, and more dismissals from Buxton’s seam bowlers left the home side on 211/9 after their 45 overs. Bowling figures included 3-40 for C Griffin, 2-38 for L Tattersall and 1-25 for F Slater.

Buxton’s batting innings started well as the opening pair developed a solid partnership in line with the run rate, they stood at 40-0 within the first 10 overs. Glapwell fought back with the dismissal of Goli (18) and continued to show some consistent bowling spells, pinning back the away sides scoring chances as they stood at 80-2 at the halfway stage.

Zia Ul Islam of Buxton 2nds

Buxton began to feel the pressure of the increasing run rate required. The middle order struggled to create partnerships, with no one scoring double figures, and Glapwell continued to collect important wickets. Opener B Marsden showed another gritty performance with a top score of 63. However following his dismissal in the 38th over, Buxton’s chase attempt came to an inevitable close as they were all out for 144. Bowling contributions from the home side included 6-37 for L Douglas and 2-14 for A Shah.

Buxton 2s meanwhile continued their fine form in Division 6 North with a 27 run win over Pilsley & Clay Cross 1s. Buxton won the toss and elected to bat first making 227 for 8 off their 45 overs, Zia Ul Islam (pictured) on his debut scoring 56 which included ten 4s and one 6. M Poole with 47, T Blakeman with 40 and J Dowland with 39 also contributed with the bat.

In reply Pilsley & Clay Cross made 200 for 8 off their 45 overs, pick of the Buxton bowlers was once again Umair Ali taking 3 for 21 off his 10 overs.