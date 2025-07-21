Manager needed at Furness Vale FC ahead of Hope Valley campaign

More success for Furness Vale!

Furness Vale FC of the Hope Valley Premier Division are on the hunt for a new manager.

With volunteers in grassroots football becoming increasingly more difficult to find, Furness Vale FC have now advertised on social media for someone to fill their vacant first team managerial position. Furness Vale are not just a fantastic club with an illustrious history, but also a true reflection on just how amazing grassroots clubs can be.

Furness have a long-standing history within the Hope Valley Amateur Football League, and if anyone is considering taking up a role in management or returning to it then Furness Vale is the perfect place to go. Furness completed the treble just 3 seasons ago and have many more honours to display prior to this remarkable achievement.

The people up at Furness Vale are also incredibly dedicated, courteous and generous. Two seasons ago, an opposing teams manager lost his wedding ring when his team was playing Furness. The club promised to keep an eye out for the treasure, and that they did. Nearly a year later, Furness contacted the club and the manager who had lost the wedding ring to say they had miraculously found it! Something that amazed everyone within the league and the wider non-league community.

Furness Vales Treble winning squad from the 2022/2023 season.

When you combine their history both on and off of the football pitch, it would be a monumental shame to see a club like Furness fail to compete due to a lack of availability regarding a manager. If you or anyone you know would be interested in the position, please get in touch with the club via ‘X’, where you can find their account by searching for @UTVFVFC. They only have until the end of July to source a manager, so time is critical currently.

Should they be successful in their hunt for a manager, their home games will be played at Furness Vale COGS Field, Park Avenue, Furness Vale, Derbyshire, SK23 7PT. This particular ground boasts some of the most highly rated and recommended facilities in the area. Training days will be discussed with the club upon application and discussion. If you are a serious candidate, get in touch now and be apart of a club that will provide you with the tools you need to succeed as a group!