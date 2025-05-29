Local padel club already giving back to the community

Players in action at Soul Padel, Stockport.

A new padel club is serving up more than just aces - by providing free sessions for school kids.

Soul Padel is committed to opening up the game to the diverse communities who might not previously have had the chance to try the sport.

Its What’s That Racket? youth programme has already introduced the game to hundreds of school kids from across South Manchester at its location in Stockport, which first opened summer of 2024.

Hundreds of pupils from the likes of Cheadle Catholic Junior School have already taken to the court, covering everything from warm-ups to shuttle drills with Soul Padel’s dedicated team of coaches.

The club is opening its permanent spot on June 7th, adding four new covered courts to the two they already have, all protected by a canopy, along with a clubhouse for players to hang out and relax.

But it’s not just the young ones getting in on the action, Soul Padel has an experienced club team on hand to help all ages and skill levels.

There are even weekly socials that bring people together from all walks of life - like Soul Sisters, a women-only meet-up empowering women of all ages to get active, and Soul Timers, social sessions for older players wanting a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere.

The opening of Soul Padel comes as the sport’s popularity continues to skyrocket. Data from the Lawn Tennis Association shows that the number of Britons who played padel at least once annually has more than trebled in a year, climbing from 129,000 at the end of 2023 to above 400,000 just 12 months later.

Padel began as a creative twist on tennis in Mexico, combining elements of tennis and squash into a fast-paced, easy-to-pick-up game. Since then, it’s spread rapidly across Europe - especially in Spain - thanks to its sociable feel and low barrier to entry.

Soul Padel’s loyalty programme, Soul Mates, launches alongside the new club and lets players earn points every time they play. Players can rack up points and redeem them on rewards like free court time, exclusive t-shirts, and even free play for life when you hit the top tier. The more you play, the more rewards you unlock.

Plus, all players who use the Soul Mates app get free racket hire, so you can get on the court without any hassle.

On the opening, Mark Hewlett, Founder and CEO of Soul Padel, said: “With the launch of Soul Padel in Stockport, we’re doing more than opening a club - we’re building a home for the next generation of racquet sport stars, no matter where they come from.

“Padel’s booming right now, but for too many young people, especially those from working-class or underrepresented backgrounds, it still feels like a sport that isn’t for them. Whether it’s the cost, lack of confidence, or just not seeing anyone who looks like you on court, there are real barriers that need breaking down.

“Soul Padel’s all about breaking down barriers and creating a space where beginners and seasoned players alike can feel confident and fired up. Whether you’re just starting out or want to up your game, there’s something here for you. Plus, keep an eye out this summer - we’ve got a big name joining us to bring some seriously exciting participation and performance activities to the club.

“We already have a thriving WhatsApp community of local padel fans of all abilities who connect, share tips, and organise social games - it’s a real hub for anyone wanting to feel part of something bigger.”

“This is just the beginning for Stockport, and we can’t wait to see new faces on the court, learning, playing, and growing with us.”

You can visit Soul Padel Stockport from 7th June at Decathlon, George's Rd, Stockport, SK4 1DN, open daily from 7 am to 10 pm.