Local athlete represents England in prestigious mountain running events
Buxton athlete Will Tighe, 21, recently represented England at the World Mountain Running Association World Cup - Montemuro Vertical Run in Portugal on July 2nd, where he achieved an impressive 13th place, gaining 4 World Cup points despite scorching temperatures of 35°C and a brutal 1000m climb.
On July 15th, Will placed a commendable 26th position at the Snowdon International Race in Wales, incorporating the Senior Home International. Facing extreme weather conditions with strong winds and poor visibility, he helped the England team secure victory.
Preparations are underway for the upcoming WMRA World Cup Smarna Gora race in Slovenia on October 7th. Will is set to undergo a 3-week altitude training camp in Font Romeu, France, alongside elite athletes, thanks to the sponsorship from local business Balfe Building Contractors.