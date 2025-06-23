Latest results in the Derbyshire & Cheshire Cricket League

Broadbottom were amongst the winners around the league after beating Birch Vale.

Broadbottom were amongst the winners around the league after beating Birch Vale.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They bowled Birch Vale out for 185 before chasing down their target to claim a seven wicket win.

Here are the other results from around the league.

Division 1 – Saturday, 21st June

Broadbottom 1st XI (188/3) beat Birch Vale 1st XI (185 all out) by 7 wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broadbottom chased down the target comfortably after bowling Birch Vale out for a modest total.

Dinting 1st XI (231/9) beat Whaley Bridge 1st XI (227/1) by 1 wicket.

L. Jones scored a brilliant 128 from 158 balls, including 19 fours and 2 sixes. H. Holden added 77. T. Pugh guided Dinting home with a crucial unbeaten 53*.

Hayfield 1st XI (90/0) beat Hazel Grove 1st XI (89 all out) by 10 wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

J. Adamson took 5 for 27 to roll Hazel Grove. G. Wood then hit 59* in an easy chase.

Newton 1st XI (106 all out) beat New Mills 1st XI (85 all out) by 21 runs.

A. Burgess claimed 7 for 37 but New Mills fell to defeat a low-scoring battle.

Dove Holes 1st XI (191 all out) beat Old Glossop 1st XI (80 all out) by 111 runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S. Critchlow took 5 for 23 to crush Old Glossop’s hopes after Dove Holes posted a solid score.

High Lane 1st XI (152 all out) beat Tintwistle 1st XI (122 all out) by 30 runs.

A. Melnyk top-scored with 74. J. Noel took 5 for 41 to dismiss Tintwistle.

Division 2 – Saturday, 21st June

Buxworth 1st XI (112/1) beat Broadbottom 2nd XI (107 all out) by 9 wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A dominant bowling display saw Buxworth cruise to a comfortable win.

Chapel 1st XI (230/8) beat Tintwistle 2nd XI (103 all out) by 127 runs.

A. Hibbert scored 50* and despite W. Moss claiming 5 for 44 Chapel won comfortably

Charlesworth 1st XI (143/5) beat Dinting 2nd XI (142 all out) by 5 wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

G. Evans made 50 as Charlesworth chased down the total with ease.

Dove Holes 2nd XI (192/9) beat Old Glossop 2nd XI (191 all out) by 1 wicket.

C. Joy scored 79 for Old Glossop. R. Hawkes hit 57 in the chase. J. Wright impressed with 5 for 31.

Hollingworth 1st XI (89/1) beat Hazel Grove 2nd XI (87 all out) by 9 wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

W.Q. delivered a devastating spell of 5 for 12 to dismantle Hazel Grove.

Newton 2nd XI (157/8) beat Pott Shrigley 1st XI (139 all out) by 18 runs.

A. Turner took 5 for 19 and Newton defended their total successfully.

Division 3 – Saturday, 21st June

Birch Vale 2nd XI (192 all out) beat Chapel 2nd XI (130 all out) by 62 runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S. Burns anchored the innings with 66* to set up a strong win.

Hayfield 2nd XI (220/8) beat Pott Shrigley 2nd XI (162 all out) by 58 runs.

J. Kelly hit 56 and took 5 for 25. W. Hall also contributed with 54. E. Wilkie replied with 59.

Hollingworth 2nd XI (144/3) beat High Lane 2nd XI (142/9) by 7 wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

F. Malik smashed 103 off 69 balls, including 15 fours and 3 sixes, to seal the win in style.

New Mills 2nd XI (112/5) beat Buxworth 2nd XI (108 all out) by 5 wickets.

A steady chase gave New Mills another important victory.

Sunday League – 22nd June

Dinting 3rd XI (182/6) v Old Glossop 3rd XI (78/1) – Abandoned

Rain cut short what was shaping up to be a competitive game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tintwistle 3rd XI (218/5) beat Mottram 4th XI (149/9) by 69 runs.

A strong batting display secured an easy win for Tintwistle.

Glossop 3rd XI (135/4) beat Newton 3rd XI (133/8) by 6 wickets.

A composed chase saw Glossop take the points comfortably.

Broadbottom 3rd XI (192/9) v High Lane 3rd XI (72/2) – Abandoned

Persistent rain led to a no result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chapel 3rd XI (173/6) v Marple & Compstall 6th XI (112/0) – Abandoned

Both teams were denied a result due to weather.

Dove Holes 3rd XI (150/6) beat Whaley Bridge 2nd XI (146 all out) by 4 wickets.

Dove Holes edged home in a close game.

Hazel Grove 3rd XI (139 all out) v Offerton 3rd XI (35/6) – Abandoned

Rain forced an early end with Offerton struggling in reply.

High Lane 4th XI (166/6) v Broadbottom 4th XI (68/8) – Abandoned

Rain had the final say in another game that was in progress.