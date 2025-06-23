Latest results in the Derbyshire & Cheshire Cricket League
They bowled Birch Vale out for 185 before chasing down their target to claim a seven wicket win.
Here are the other results from around the league.
Division 1 – Saturday, 21st June
Broadbottom 1st XI (188/3) beat Birch Vale 1st XI (185 all out) by 7 wickets.
Broadbottom chased down the target comfortably after bowling Birch Vale out for a modest total.
Dinting 1st XI (231/9) beat Whaley Bridge 1st XI (227/1) by 1 wicket.
L. Jones scored a brilliant 128 from 158 balls, including 19 fours and 2 sixes. H. Holden added 77. T. Pugh guided Dinting home with a crucial unbeaten 53*.
Hayfield 1st XI (90/0) beat Hazel Grove 1st XI (89 all out) by 10 wickets.
J. Adamson took 5 for 27 to roll Hazel Grove. G. Wood then hit 59* in an easy chase.
Newton 1st XI (106 all out) beat New Mills 1st XI (85 all out) by 21 runs.
A. Burgess claimed 7 for 37 but New Mills fell to defeat a low-scoring battle.
Dove Holes 1st XI (191 all out) beat Old Glossop 1st XI (80 all out) by 111 runs.
S. Critchlow took 5 for 23 to crush Old Glossop’s hopes after Dove Holes posted a solid score.
High Lane 1st XI (152 all out) beat Tintwistle 1st XI (122 all out) by 30 runs.
A. Melnyk top-scored with 74. J. Noel took 5 for 41 to dismiss Tintwistle.
Division 2 – Saturday, 21st June
Buxworth 1st XI (112/1) beat Broadbottom 2nd XI (107 all out) by 9 wickets.
A dominant bowling display saw Buxworth cruise to a comfortable win.
Chapel 1st XI (230/8) beat Tintwistle 2nd XI (103 all out) by 127 runs.
A. Hibbert scored 50* and despite W. Moss claiming 5 for 44 Chapel won comfortably
Charlesworth 1st XI (143/5) beat Dinting 2nd XI (142 all out) by 5 wickets.
G. Evans made 50 as Charlesworth chased down the total with ease.
Dove Holes 2nd XI (192/9) beat Old Glossop 2nd XI (191 all out) by 1 wicket.
C. Joy scored 79 for Old Glossop. R. Hawkes hit 57 in the chase. J. Wright impressed with 5 for 31.
Hollingworth 1st XI (89/1) beat Hazel Grove 2nd XI (87 all out) by 9 wickets.
W.Q. delivered a devastating spell of 5 for 12 to dismantle Hazel Grove.
Newton 2nd XI (157/8) beat Pott Shrigley 1st XI (139 all out) by 18 runs.
A. Turner took 5 for 19 and Newton defended their total successfully.
Division 3 – Saturday, 21st June
Birch Vale 2nd XI (192 all out) beat Chapel 2nd XI (130 all out) by 62 runs.
S. Burns anchored the innings with 66* to set up a strong win.
Hayfield 2nd XI (220/8) beat Pott Shrigley 2nd XI (162 all out) by 58 runs.
J. Kelly hit 56 and took 5 for 25. W. Hall also contributed with 54. E. Wilkie replied with 59.
Hollingworth 2nd XI (144/3) beat High Lane 2nd XI (142/9) by 7 wickets.
F. Malik smashed 103 off 69 balls, including 15 fours and 3 sixes, to seal the win in style.
New Mills 2nd XI (112/5) beat Buxworth 2nd XI (108 all out) by 5 wickets.
A steady chase gave New Mills another important victory.
Sunday League – 22nd June
Dinting 3rd XI (182/6) v Old Glossop 3rd XI (78/1) – Abandoned
Rain cut short what was shaping up to be a competitive game.
Tintwistle 3rd XI (218/5) beat Mottram 4th XI (149/9) by 69 runs.
A strong batting display secured an easy win for Tintwistle.
Glossop 3rd XI (135/4) beat Newton 3rd XI (133/8) by 6 wickets.
A composed chase saw Glossop take the points comfortably.
Broadbottom 3rd XI (192/9) v High Lane 3rd XI (72/2) – Abandoned
Persistent rain led to a no result.
Chapel 3rd XI (173/6) v Marple & Compstall 6th XI (112/0) – Abandoned
Both teams were denied a result due to weather.
Dove Holes 3rd XI (150/6) beat Whaley Bridge 2nd XI (146 all out) by 4 wickets.
Dove Holes edged home in a close game.
Hazel Grove 3rd XI (139 all out) v Offerton 3rd XI (35/6) – Abandoned
Rain forced an early end with Offerton struggling in reply.
High Lane 4th XI (166/6) v Broadbottom 4th XI (68/8) – Abandoned
Rain had the final say in another game that was in progress.