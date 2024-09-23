Hope Valley Football League set for a competitive Premier Division

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another week of action is complete in the Hope Valley Football League, with the Premier Division looking closer than ever and the A Division producing 25 goals in just 4 fixtures.

We’re now a month into the season and a clearer picture is being painted as to what the tables may look like come the end. 7 fixtures were played across the Premier and A Division this week, with some impressive performances on display.

Bamford and table-toppers Buxworth Firsts kicked off the Premier Divisions fixtures this week. Bamford were looking to put their loss to the 19th Hole last weekend behind them, whilst Buxworth Firsts wanted to make it 4 wins from 4, continuing their perfect start.

Bamford clearly put some good work in on the training ground this week, as they held the previously rampant Buxworth Firsts to a 1-1 draw. James Thompson provided Bamford’s goal, with Andrew Ramwell grabbing his 3rd goal in 4 games for Buxworth Firsts. This result provided a much-needed boost for Bamford, whilst Buxworth Firsts remain undefeated for now.

Pictured here are Calver FC, who have now scored 10 goals in just 2 games.

Dronfield FC welcomed Furness Vale in the Premier Divisions second fixture. A single goal separates the squads in terms of league placement, and both teams were looking to bounce back from losses against Buxworth Firsts.

The fixture provided the first goalless scoreline of the season, as both teams held strong and kept clean sheets in a 0-0 draw. A much-welcomed point was fairly given to each side, and the second draw of the match week all but confirms just how close this division truly is.

The final Premier Division fixture saw Tideswell United host the 19th Hole who made a short trip down the A6 for the game.

Tideswell entered the fixture unbeaten whilst the 19th Hole were arriving off the back of an impressive win over Bamford last week. The 19th Hole’s good form continued as they beat the home side 3-1, moving them into 2nd in the Premier Division.

The goals for 19th Hole were dispatched by Liam Brookes, Jack Fletcher and Aaron Hamilton respectively.

The A Division provided a whopping 25 goals across 4 fixtures in a record-breaking weekend for the division. Dove Holes Reserves started the goal-fest, beating Blazing Rag 5-0 on the road.

Goals from Jacob Lumbert, Ashley Thorpe and a hattrick from Ryan Bradd secured a resounding victory for Dove, who made it 2 wins from 2 and cemented their perfect start for at least another week.

Chapel Town Reserves and Buxworth Reserves were up next, and Chapel broke the season record for goals scored in one fixture, beating Buxworth Reserves 10-1. Chapels goals came from Nathaniel Oldfield, Josh Edwards, braces from both George Rowland and Lewis Jodrell, and then an impressive quadruple from James Tighe.

Buxworth Reserves single response was scored by Benjamin Stanton. The result sees Chapel Town Reserves top the A Division table on goal difference.

Hayfield Reserves and Hathersage were next, and the result on a normal weekend would be a neutrals dream as the sides shared the honours with a 2-2 draw.

Hayfield Reserves goals were provided by Callum McCormick and James Ramsay, whilst Hathersage remain unbeaten and sit in 2nd place of the A Division, continuing their good start to the 24/25 campaign.

Youlgrave and Calver played the final fixture of the weekend, with Youlgrave coming off a heavy defeat last week and Calver looking to build off of their first win of the season. Calver came out victorious, winning the game 5-0.

Oleh Malakhov, Alex Fisher and Joseph Shafie grabbed their first goals of the season, and it was no surprise to see Ayr Barker grabbing another 2 goals to add to his already very impressive goal tally. The win sees Calver move up to third, as the top 3 in the A Division are all sat on 7 points, with only goals separating the 3.

Buxworth Firsts remain top of the Premier Division thanks to their draw, with Chapel Town Reserves leading the A Division by 4 goals.

Chapel Town Firsts Josh Wood is still leading the Premier Division golden boot race with 4 goals in 3 games, and Ayr Barker continues to widen the gap at the summit of the A Division golden boot table, with a fantastic 8 goals in 4 games registered.