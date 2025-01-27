Hope Valley Football League get back into full swing

Pictured are Chapel Town FC, who will now play CMA Premier Division Wirksworth Ivanhoe in the Derbyshire Divisional Cup North Final.

2025 is now fully in swing for the Hope Valley Amateur Football League with 6 league fixtures across two divisions and a county cup semi-final being played this weekend.

The Premier Division saw two league fixtures played, with two being postponed following on from Storm Eowyn. Dronfield Woodhouse and Hayfield will have to reschedule their fixture, as will Furness Vale and Dronfield FC (Baslow). Two Premier Division sides were in Derbyshire Cup action as well, as Chapel Town Firsts and Dove Holes Firsts faced off in an attempt to gain entry to the final of the Divisional Cup North, where Central Midlands Alliance Premier Division outfit Wirksworth Ivanhoe await.

Chapel took the home advantage, although the journey up the A6 would not have been too strenuous for Dove Holes. The game was always going to be close, with Dove arriving at Rowton Park on good form and Chapel still yet to be beaten this season. The deadlock was broken by Josh Edwards just before the 30-minute mark, as he added another goal to his impressive record this season. Lewis Coates supplied the winning goal, who also boasts a fantastic scoring record this season. The final score saw the home side win 2-1, booking their place in the final. The league wishes to congratulate both sides on making it this far in the competition, and eagerly await the final which will be covered LIVE with both social media updates and commentary on the day.

Bamford welcomed Tideswell in the first league fixture of the day, with Bamford looking to build off of their win against the 19th Hole last weekend and Tideswell wanting to get back into form after their defeat to Chapel Town Firsts on the 18th. Bamford are beginning to look like the team opponents feared, sealing the 3 points with a 4-2 victory. The win has now placed Bamford into 4th place, and indicates a seasonal second half push for the squad who can beat anyone in the county on their day!

The 19th Hole and Buxworth completed the Premier Division fixtures for the weekend, and Buggy knew a win would propel them above Hayfield Firsts into 2nd place after their postponed fixture. The game was a tense battle, with Buxworth taking home all 3 points after winning the match 3-2. Jack Fletcher and Charlie Gyte provided the 19th Hole with their goals, however it wasn’t enough for the men from Buxton, as Aaron Hall and a Sam Cowley brace allowed Buggy to move into 2nd for now.

The A Division started with Calver hosting Youlgrave United, with the latter looking to climb up the table after numerous postponements and a hectic fixture schedule now imminent. The first half was a close affair, with Rob Littlewoods brace putting them in the driving seat with a 2-1 scoreline at the half-way point. Littlewood completed his hat-trick just after the hour point, before grabbing his 4th of the day just 5 minutes later. Ayr Barker netted Calvers last goal of the day, capping a brilliant performance for the home side.

Dove Holes Reserves and Chapel Town Reserves copied the first teams, albeit it not a cup fixture, with a tense battle at the top of the table anticipated. Both teams started the day on 22 points, separated by only 6 goals. Chapel Town Firsts may have stolen the spoils in the Derbyshire Cup, but Dove Holes reserves would claim victory in the copied reserve fixture, who won the game 5-2 to create a 3-point gap at the top of the table. Jake Keeling and Cole Hamilton each got themselves a goal for Dove, with Ryan Bradd running riot again by scoring a hat-trick. This hat-trick means Ryan is now top of the scoring charts in the A Division, with a phenomenal 15 goals in 10 games. Chapels consolation goals came courtesy of James Tighe and Bradley Beard.

Hathersage and Blazing Rag saw their fixture played despite the stormy conditions pre-match day. With Hayfield Reserves breathing down the neck of Hathersage in the table, a win was needed if they wanted to remain in contention for promotion. If Dove Holes Reserves and Chapel Town Reserves were to finish up the top, they would not be able to go up to the Premier Division due to their respective first teams competing there, leaving the next 2 teams in line for the big move. Hathersage took one step closer to this, beating Blazing Rag 3-1 and all but securing promotion in January alongside Calver. Should the teams wish to move up, it is now mathematically possible to do so, with Hayfield Reserves and Buxworth Reserves also un-able to make the leap up.

The final fixture saw Hayfield Reserves and Buxworth Reserves play each other in a neutrals dream derby day! This fixture always produces drama, be it the first teams or reserve teams battling. Hayfield ensured that the bragging rights would fall in their favour with a resounding 5-0 victory over Buggy. James Clancy opened the scoring, and Max Richardson doubled their lead before half time. Alonso Garcia got Hayfields third, before Clancy got his 2nd and Jack Howell dispatched their 5th and final goal of the day.

The league saw a very special guest attend the Derbyshire Cup semi-final fixture between Chapel Town and Dove Holes. Topliss at the Turnstiles was in attendance, and vlogged his experience at the beautiful Rowton Park. You can check out the video and his YouTube channel below. The league wishes to thank Topliss at the Turnstiles for his coverage, and cannot recommend his content enough!