Hope Valley Football League finally gets back underway after enforced winter break

It was a busy weekend of action in the Hope Valley Football League

After the new year saw a monumental chill freeze play, the league finally got back up and running with one Derbyshire Cup fixture also played.

The Premier Division saw 4 league fixtures played, with the highly anticipated Derbyshire Cup quarter-final between Hayfield and Dove Holes finally completed after 2 postponements. The A Division was also restarted, with 4 teams in action across 2 league fixtures.

Hayfield Firsts and Dove Holes Firsts had plenty of time to prepare for the ‘in-house’ Derbyshire Divisional Cup North showdown over Christmas, knowing victory would line up an all HVFL semi-final against Chapel Town Firsts. A hope valley side is guaranteed to be in the final of the prestigious competition, and whoever makes it to that stage will face Central Midlands Alliance Premier Division outfit Wirksworth Ivanhoe after their narrow victory over Rowsley 86 yesterday, a game that was decided with the cruel fate of penalties. Both Dove and Hayfield looked to be at full strength, which was a promising sign for neutrals in attendance.

A close game was anticipated, with these games usually being decided by individual moments of brilliance. Hayfield have reached phenomenal heights this season as they remain in contention for the Premier Division title, but Dove Holes reminded everyone why they should never be underestimated. A 3-0 victory secured their semi-final against Chapel Town, with the victory for Dove being secured with goals from Tom Forder, James Gemmell and Aaron Hodkinson. The winner of the semi-final will most definitely be relishing the opportunity to overcome Central Midlands opposition and be crowned champions of Saturday grassroots football in Derbyshire.

Chapel Town will have been keeping an eye on this fixture but had a job to do in the league as well as they travelled to Tideswell United. With Hayfield not in league action, Chapel knew a win would widen the gap at the summit, albeit leaving Hayfield with 2 games in hand. Chapel clearly weren’t affected by the long lay off over Christmas, as they defeated Tideswell 6-0 to remain unbeaten in the Premier Division this season.

Josh Edwards opened the scoring, with Tyson Elwin doubling the lead just 5 minutes later. Lewis Coates made it 3 just before the half hour mark, and the second half brought another 3 goals for everyone in attendance. Lewis Speakman put the game out of reach in the 52nd minute, with Josh Edwards scoring his 2nd of the day and his 13th of the season. Lewis and Josh are now both tied on 13 for the season and sit joint 2nd in the golden boot race. Tyler Arnfield capped off a fantastic Chapel performance with his goal, with the squad travelling home happy knowing they will face Dove Holes in the semi-final of the Derbyshire Cup and now sit 6 points clear at the top of the Premier Division.

3rd placed Buxworth travelled to Dronfield FC (Baslow) next, and with the home side sat 1 place behind them, a win for Buggy was needed to create more breathing space in the Premier Division table. This space was created in style, as they overcame the home team and won the game 5-2. Sam Cowley, Mackenzie Holdgate, Aaron Jones, Nicky Wood and Jayden Holland all pitched in with a goal each, capping off a fantastic team display which saw 5 separate goal scorers contribute to the win. Buxworth remain in 3rd place as they look to finish the season strongly.

Dronfield Woodhouse were looking to get their first win of the season against Furness Vale, who have also struggled in the first half of the season compared to their usual incredible standards. Furness look to have enjoyed their break and returned to winning ways as they defeated Dronfield 7-2. Ben Lomas added a goal to his seasonal total, with Oliver Goulding earning himself a brace.

The headlines have been stolen by the ever-reliant Jose Carlos Da Silva Pinto Junior, who scored 4 to secure the 3 points for the Vale. Jose now has 10 goals in just 6 games and is becoming one of the deadliest scorers in the league on a games to goals ratio.

The final game in the premier division saw Bamford travel to the 19th Hole, as they looked to leapfrog the home side into 6th place. If the table was anything to go off prior to kick off, a close game would have been expected. Bamford squashed this theory with a 4-0 victory over the men from Buxton, solidifying the overtake and now 1 point clear of their opposition.

The first of 2 A Division fixtures allowed Calver a chance to maintain their 3rd placed status, knowing a victory would put some ground between themselves and Hathersage in 4th. They would need to beat Blazing Rag to complete this task, and they did just this, taking 3 points home after a 7-2 victory. Ayr Barker got the ‘goal fest’ underway, with Ryan Dutch, Serhii Malakhov and Joseph Shafie completing a 4-goal half. Mathew Greaves, Joel Witham and Josh Bradshaw secured the victory in the 2nd half, with Calver clearly wanting to out-do Buxworth with 7 separate goal scorers.

The final game of the day was held at Rowton Park, with Chapel Town Reserves welcoming Hathersage. A close game finished with Chapel cementing their 2nd place status, as they overcame Hathersage by a single goal, winning the game 3-2. Jake Grinsdale, Nathaniel Oldfield and Josh Smith were the providers of Chapels goals, who remain 2nd in the A Division behind Dove Holes Reserves. 6 goals separate the sides who both have 22 points, however, Dove do have a game in hand and could widen the gap by 3 points if they do win the fixture.