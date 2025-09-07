Hope Valley Amateur Football League gets the season underway

Hayfield won the Dore Shield on the opening day of the Hope Valley Amateur Football League.

The Hope Valley Football League kicked off its 2025/2026 season this weekend.

After torrential rain swept across the Peak District throughout the week, clubs all over the county will have been holding their breath for a break in the weather. The break came, and so did the commencement of the brand-new season.

We start with the Dore Shield final which went ahead much later than planned. Last season’s Premier Division champions and Derbyshire Cup finalists Chapel Town FC played against Hayfield, with the latter looking to build off a fantastic first season in the topflight. The champions fell short on the day as Hayfield won the fixture 3-0 and claimed the prestigious shield, technically winning them a trophy in the Premier Division at the first go. The result shows that this season’s league campaign could be the most exciting yet.

The Premier Division officially got underway on Friday evening, as Furness Vale opened their home account by welcoming the 19th Hole. Strong starts can provide teams with phenomenal momentum moving forward and potentially vital points regarding their ambitions. The 19th Hole truly stated their ambition in this fixture, coming out as 4-1 winners come full time. Jack Fletcher, Peter Richardson, Cameron Wallace and Joel Radcliffe dispatched the goals, with Furness’ Harry Noon providing a consolation goal.

Buxworth have been very close to glory recently and would need to defeat AFC Dronfield to boost their chances of silverware this season. Western Lane, which is one of the most popular grounds in the non-league community at grassroots level, allowed Buggy to get their first home win of the campaign as they defeated Dronfield 3-0 to claim all 3 points.

The final Premier Division fixture of the weekend saw Bamford provide a test for the new boys, Gamesley FC. Gamesley entered the Premier Division this season after some time away from the HVAFL and arrived with style as they defeated Bamford 4-2 to get their first win of the season. Alfie Dixon got his first goal in the division, whilst Josh Bridge stole the headlines with an opening day hattrick.

The A Division had five fixtures on offer this weekend, with 37 goals being scored across the division. Blazing Rag played their first game of the season against Hathersage, with Rag only picking up a win last season in the final month of the competition. They wouldn’t have to wait as long this time, as they overcame Hathersage 5-3 to take the three points and give themselves a fantastic boost going forward in this campaign.

Calver were one of the standout performers last season and had the constitution of the league not changed over the summer, they would have likely been in the Premier Division. Buxworth Reserves were their first test, and they passed with flying colours whilst setting the biggest scoreline of the season so far with a comfortable 9-1 win.

Chapel Town Reserves welcomed an old friend of the league to Rowton Park for their first fixture. Fairfield FC, who are no strangers to the Hope Valley Amateur Football League, made their return this weekend. Chapel showed their experience and intentions for glory on the day, beating Fairfield 5-2 to seal victory. Nathanial Oldfield, Josh Edwards, Lewis Hodgkinson, Owen Berry and James Tighe provided Chapel with the goals.

Last season’s champions, Dove Holes Reserves, hosted Youlgrave United in their opening day fixture. A much welcome return for Youlgrave in the A Division was needed, as they took a break from league action mid-way through last season to bolster their squad. Dove showed everyone exactly why they were crowned champions, as Charles Gould, Cole Hamilton, Harrison Barnwell and Joshua Elliott all got their names on the scoresheet to seal a 4-1 victory over the men from Pommie.

The final game of the day saw Tideswell begin life in the A Division against Hayfield Reserves. Both squads look to have strengthened over the summer, and Hayfield Reserves will have wanted to emulate their first teams’ success just 2 days prior to the game. A close game finished with Hayfield leaving the cathedral of the peak with all 3 points, courtesy of a Howell Brothers masterclass as George and Jack Howell each grabbed a brace to win Hayfield the game.