Heartbreak for Chapel Town FC in the Derbyshire Cup

The Derbyshire Divisional Cup North

A near record-breaking attendance for a Derbyshire grassroots cup final witnessed a magnificent game of football on Friday evening, as 782 people packed out the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium in Buxton to watch Chapel Town FC of the Hope Valley Premier Division take on Central Midlands Alliance Premier Division South side Wirksworth Ivanhoe.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A nervous start from both teams indicated that each squad highly respected their opponent, with neither team wanting to make the first mistake and playing cautiously when moving forward. Ivanhoe retained the majority of possession, a statistic that was upheld for the duration of the match.

However, Chapel were the first team to create a threatening chance as Tyler Arnfield broke through the Wirksworth defence to find himself 1 on 1 against Ivanhoe’s Myles Wright. Wright, using his experience gained from playing semi-professionally previously, rushed out to Arnfield to force an attempt on goal. Tyler lofted the ball over Wright, and the deadlock was seemingly broken! However, the ball fell and rattled the cross bar to keep the game goalless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This event alone opened the game up massively, seeing both teams take a more ruthless approach with their attacking. Arnfield was involved again, spinning his defender brilliantly before drilling a low cross into the Ivanhoe box.

Upon recovery, Wirksworth immediately broke down the other end of the field and replicated Arnfield’s dangerous cross which was swept up by keeper Macca Bennet. Ivanhoe came into the fixture fresh off of a semi-final just 3 days prior, and injuries were clearly impacting their goal scoring capability as star striker Tom Mellor wasn’t fit enough to even make the bench.

Ivanhoe’s pressure really started to mount up, with Chapel defending excellently thanks to captain Aiden Theyer, Lewis Speakman, Adam Twigg and Seth Riley. After surviving an Ivanhoe onslaught, Chapel broke out via the midfield which included Josh Wood, Matt Brown and Joel Hollamby, with the ball landing at the feet of Lewis Coates who had a go at goal from range which was parried away by Wright. As half time drew closer, the game slowed down with both teams failing to unpick their opposing defences as well as the central midfield battles being won equally.

The second half began and Chapel flew out of the traps almost immediately. Arnfield did excellently yet again to beat his defender and deliver a perfect ball to Josh Wood. Wood’s header was executed with complete conviction, but Wright got done brilliantly to save the effort and hold onto the ball. Shortly after, Aiden Theyer found some space in the Ivanhoe half and pounded a thunderous shot towards the Ivanhoe goal, only for it to be saved yet again by Wright. Wirksworth Jack Young received the first yellow card of the game after breaking up a Chapel attack, a move that changed the momentum once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ivanhoe took more control of the game and began peppering the Chapel box with crosses, shots and dangerous through balls, hitting the woodwork several times in the process. A speculative clearance from Chapel found Wood, who went through on goal to face off against Wright 1 on 1. Like Arnfield, Wood attempted to chip Wright and missed the target by the narrowest of margins. Everyone within the ground could not believe that the game was still goalless, with the fixture looking like it would be forever known as the best 0-0 the Derbyshire Cup had ever seen.

Substitutions were made, with one in particular changing the game. Owen King came on for Ivanhoe and immediately began powering forward to try and force something out of the game before the final whistle blew. Lucas Brough hit the woodwork for Ivanhoe yet again, and a goal was almost certain to occur before the final whistle, although it was difficult to predict which side would score it. Chapel came close with just 10 minutes to go, as a corner was prodded towards the Wirksworth net. Some in attendance believed it crossed the line, but it was impossible to tell without any technology available on the evening.

The 85th minute saw the matches only goal, as Owen King yet again delivered an expert cross into the box. After lots of scrambling, Ivanhoe’s captain Lewis Higton placed the ball into the Chapel net and broke the deadlock. With Ivanhoe 1-0 up and time running out, Chapel would have to dig incredibly deep should they have wanted to take the game to penalties. Ivanhoe withstood all late Chapel efforts to progress forward, and the final whistle saw Wirksworth Ivanhoe lift the trophy and seal a fantastic victory over a very impressive and spirited Chapel Town FC.

The Hope Valley Amateur Football League wishes to congratulate Wirksworth Ivanhoe on their victory. The league also congratulates Chapel Town FC on this fantastic cup run and for their excellent performance on the night of the final. John Theyer and his men are a credit to the league, the FA, themselves and football in Derbyshire as a whole. This young side took a very well-established Central Midlands outfit right to the bitter end and matched their quality from the first minute. Although they didn’t lift the trophy, their performance showcased quality and class, something that is not always present at this level. Chapel will now turn their attention to the final few weeks of league football where they can still win the Premier Division and league cup.