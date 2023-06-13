High Peak Netball Club hosted the first walking netball tournament in the area, which saw five teams contending for the title of Peak District Champions – Buxton, Tideswell, Hathersage, Glossop Aces and Glossop Diamonds – surrounded by the fantastic views from the outdoor courts at Chapel Leisure Centre.

“After playing a few games between the various clubs, we decided to come together for a tournament” says organiser Ali Quas-Cohen from High Peak Netball Club. “It’s great to see such a big walking netball community in the High Peak and we hope other clubs from around the Peak District will join us in the future.”

For those not familiar with it, walking netball is a lower-impact version of the running alternative. “There’s no running, no jumping, so it’s easier on the joints, you get an extra step to help with stopping and an extra second to throw the ball. But there’s no less skill involved and it’s still a great, full-body workout. And as it’s a technical sport with lots of rules, it’s also a good test for the mind and memory!”

The Hathersage team lift the trophy as Peak District Walking Netball Champions

“It was great to see everyone coming together to enjoy the sport and its social side” says Ali. “We have a real range of players at the clubs from complete beginners, those who haven’t played in decades, to experienced netballers who are slowing down a little. And players from the High Peak netball league came along on the day to support the tournament, to play and to umpire.”

“Many teams had family members and friends come to watch so there was a really nice atmosphere. Amelia wrote “I loved watching my nana play, it was really nice”. And big thanks go to James, husband of one of the Tideswell players, who kept time, and to the other partners and club members who helped score the games”.

With some close, competitive games, the round-robin tournament saw Hathersage take top spot, with four wins out of four, thanks to some expert shooting from a mother-daughter pair. Buxton placed second with Glossop Aces just behind in third. Tideswell placed fourth and Glossop Diamonds fifth. At the end, bronze, silver and gold medals were awarded and the brand new trophy lifted.

For anyone interested in giving Walking Netball a go, the sessions are:• 5pm-5.45pm on Thursdays at Glossop Leisure Centre• 10am-11am on Wednesday mornings in Hathersage (on the MUGA next to the swimming pool)• 10am-11am on Friday mornings at Tideswell MUGA with Tideswell & District Sports Association• and High Peak Netball Club sessions are currently also outside in Tideswell, 5.30pm-6.30pm on a Wednesday afternoon. Indoor sessions will resume in Buxton in September, 5pm-6pm on Wednesdays. Contact High Peak Netball Club at [email protected] if you’d like more information or see their Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/HPNetballClub

The five walking netball teams competing to be Peak District Champions

High Peak Netball Club also runs Junior training sessions for those aged 7-16 and Back to Netball sessions for adults wanting to get back into the sport. A Summer Club starts on Tuesday 20th June at Chapel Leisure Centre with juniors training 6pm-7pm and a pay-and-play for adults 7pm-8.30pm.