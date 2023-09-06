Great year for New Mills Tennis Club with new courts and enhanced coaching

It has been a great year for New Mills Tennis Club with brand new courts and an enhanced coaching programme from new coaching partner MAB tennis.

During the summer holidays there have been sports camps for children and tournaments for teens and adults.

This summer the club entered three men's teams and one ladies' team into leagues.

The men's first team finished in the top half of the table in the North East Cheshire and South West Manchester leagues.

New Mills ladies team - mid-table finish.

It was the first year for the men's second team, who are looking forward to next season and finishing higher in the league.

The ladies team progressed well and finished middle of the league.

The club is entering two mixed teams in the Winter League that runs from October to March.

The club will be running its annual 'Rusty Racket' events on Sunday 17th and 24th September between 10am and 3pm.

New Mills men's first team.

Everyone is welcome, they can bring their own racket or use one of the club’s.

There will be activities for all ages and ability. Club members play throughout the year and there are some very attractive membership offers linked to these events.

New Mills is a friendly club that offers tennis for everybody and all abilities.

It offers walking tennis, family and junior sessions, social tennis, regular competitions and members and non-members can book courts to play at their own convenience.

Winners of the club's Teens American Doubles Tournament.

Head coach, Mark Beaver offers a wide variety of coaching for children and adults and also holiday clubs.

More information. https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/mabtenniscoaching