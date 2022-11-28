Golfers from across the High Peak and South Manchester who took part in the Derek Horsey Memorial Cup raised £1,425 which has been donated to Buxton Samaritans.

The event was set up by Derek Horsey as a way to bring senior golfers together while raising money for good causes.

Following his death in 2003 the cup has continued on in his memory.

At the Derek Horsey Memorial cheque presentation were Ken Gibson, Bill Wheeler organiser of the Derek Horsey charity, along with Jill Pearson, director of the Buxton Samaritans along with golfers who competed in the event and other charity representatives.

Ken Gibson from Buxton and High Peak senior golfers said: “Twenty-three local clubs are now involved and, to date, £54,500 has been donated to 45 charities, all based in the North West.”

