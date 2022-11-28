News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The Pride of Derbyshire on tour. Picture submitted.

Your pictures as Buxton FC take on Ipswich Town in the FA Cup

Hundreds of fans made the journey to Suffolk on Sunday to support Buxton FC when they took on Ipswich Town for the second round of the FA cup.

By Lucy Ball
22 hours ago
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 9:38am

Here are the pictures taken by some of the 580 fans who sung their hearts out on the terraces of the Portman Road stadium.

"In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together." – Louise Cooper, editor.

1. Just watching

Youngsters watch the team bus arrive. Picture submitted

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales

2. A young boy and a dream

A young boy holds his trophy up high. Picture submitted

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales

3. Thumbs up

Thumbs up from fans who made the journey to Suffolk. Picture submitted

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales

4. Father and son

Father and son outside the Portman Road stadium. Picture submitted

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Buxton FCIpswich TownFA CupSuffolk