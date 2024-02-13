​Young Bucks take derby glory in cup semi-final battle

Young Bucks win cup semi-final.

Playing uphill with the a strong wind behind them, it was the Women who were

pushing for an opener with the ever lively Rebecca Hill keeping the Ladies back

four on their toes.

The opening 15 minutes was quite even with very few chances, then as Rebecca Austin turned in the Ladies box she was deemed to be tripped by Tasha Lindley and a very harsh penalty was given, which was duly despatched by Rebecca Hill.

This rocked the Ladies but even though they were winning most of the duels against their Division One rivals they couldn’t find the way past Rachel Dronfield at the heart of the Women’s back four, and some stout goalkeeping by Charlotte Haywood kept the Ladies out.

Just as half-time was looming, the Ladies failed to clear a corner and from the edge of the area Rachael Kelly steered the ball home to make it 2-0.

The Ladies were now playing with the wind at their backs and took the game to the Women but still the Young Bucks held firm, not allowing their rivals back into the game.

Then, with 20 minutes left Austin saw red after throwing a punch at Jade Davies who had kept her quiet up to then.

The Ladies were now threw everything at the Women and even though they had corner after corner could not find a way through and in the dying minutes a rare breakaway saw a reverse pass into the on running Joy Hodgkinson get the better of big sister Eve in the Ladies net and seal the game.

The Ladies should not feel too down hearted as they were the underdogs to their Division One rivals and gave them a run for their money and will probably feel that the 3-0 scoreline flattered the Women who recorded their first victory in three derbies.