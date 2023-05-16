Buxton boss Craig Elliott - work started on next season's squad.

And boss Craig Elliott believes he can construct a new-look squad that will challenge again next term.

Relegation was the worry before he came in as manager in December and only defeat at Chester in their final game stopped them making the play-offs.

“We have managed to retain a lot of the players we wanted to retain,” he said.

“A couple have moved on and that will be announced in the next few days. And we have obviously lost the loan lads as well.

“We have done pretty well to be honest and I am quite happy with things.

“We've started looking at new targets and we have already signed three players so far – their names will also be announced over the next few days.

“We're now looking to add to those and I think we probably need another four or five in, especially some wingers. And we will look to try to replace the loan players.

“There is a lot happening. Obviously we are also sorting out friendlies and have a pre-season schedule to organise. So it's a busy time.”

On last season, he said: “It was unbelievable what we did and I am maybe even a little disappointed we didn't sneak into the play-offs in the end.

“I was watching the play-off games and felt jealous we were not involved, especially seeing Brackley there as it wasn't so long ago we beat them well at home.

“But in the end we can look back and feel proud about what we did and now we just need to look forward to a good season next year.”

Isthmian Premier champions Bishops Stortford, Scunthorpe United, Tamworth, South Shields, Warrington and Rushall Olympic have all come into the division.

“You look at the sides that have come in for next season and straight away you see South Shields and Scunthorpe United – two full-time teams with a lot of financial backing. So it will be really tough,” said Elliott.

“And looking at the other teams coming in, there is a lot of travelling. That's the first thing you think about.

“It is going to be a very tough challenge, but I am used to this league and it's going to be an exciting challenge with lots of different sorts of teams to play. I am sure it will be very competitive again.

“You always start a season off with lots of optimism to try to win promotion or a play-off place.

“That won't change for me or the club – the chairman shares the same ambition as me.

“But you also have to respect that it's a tough league and the main thing for Buxton as a club is to establish themselves as someone consistently trying to get into the play-offs.

“Then when the opportunity comes to get promoted you are ready both on and off the pitch.