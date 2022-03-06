Why Buxton boss Steve Cunningham dished out half-time ticking off during win at Bamber Bridge
Bucks boss Steve Cunningham dished out a half-time telling off to his players after being angered by a drop in standards at Bamber Bridge.
Buxton led 1-0 at the break thanks to a Diego de Girolamo goal.
But Cunningham was left deeply disappointed by his side’s poor work-rate and sloppy play.
“I wasn’t happy with the work-rate, the ball retention, the shape - I wasn’t happy with anything to be honest,” he said.
“I gave them a rollicking at half-time. We have set standards and you can’t just roll up just because you’re on a good run and then expect to win. The players knew about it.
“They got a real good telling. We do our homework and we asked that the players stick to the instructions, that’s why we do the homework.”
The team-talk had its desired effect with two goals early in the second half from Warren Clarke and de Girolamo putting Buxton in total control.
Jason Gilchrist wrapped it up with a cool finish with 11 minutes to go.
“The players took on board what we asked for,” added Cunningham. “They worked harder and held the ball better.
“If we work harder than any team in the league then our quality will show and it did in the second half.”
The Buxton boss also dished out the praise to de Girolamo, who was making his first start since the Morecambe cup defeat in December.
“He is a special player and we have to get him right and get him fit,” said Cunningham. “When you score two goals on your first start after a long time out it shows what a special player he is.”