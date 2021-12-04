Who can you spot in our fans gallery from Buxton's FA Cup game against Morecambe?

A sell-out crowd of 3,642 was in fine voice at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium for the game, with the match also being shown live on BBC1.

The Bucks were in the second round of the competition for the first time in over 60 years but sadly it wasn’t to be and Morecambe ran out winners thanks to a goal from Cole Stockton in the 29th minute.

But they gave a good account of themselves and it was certainly a day to remember for the fans who braved the wind, rain and bitterly cold temperatures.

Can you spot any familiar faces in these pictures from the game?

