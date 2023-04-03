Wembley target as Harpur Hill win Midlands Regional title
The boys’ football team from Buxton’s Harpur Hill Primary School and Nursery are the English Schools’ Football Association Midlands Regional Champions.
Having won the county finals earlier in the year, the boys travelled to Castle Vale Stadium, Birmingham, to represent Derbyshire, and emerged from the group to win their semi-final on penalties and then the final 2-0.
Coach Danny Deveney said, ‘Words cannot describe how proud we are of these young athletes! Another unbelievable day in which they didn't lose a single game and only conceded one goal.
