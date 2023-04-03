News you can trust since 1852
Wembley target as Harpur Hill win Midlands Regional title

The boys’ football team from Buxton’s Harpur Hill Primary School and Nursery are the English Schools’ Football Association Midlands Regional Champions.

John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 15:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 15:37 BST

Having won the county finals earlier in the year, the boys travelled to Castle Vale Stadium, Birmingham, to represent Derbyshire, and emerged from the group to win their semi-final on penalties and then the final 2-0.

Coach Danny Deveney said, ‘Words cannot describe how proud we are of these young athletes! Another unbelievable day in which they didn't lose a single game and only conceded one goal.

Harpur Hill - Midlands Regional Champions and stay on course for Wembley dream date.
Since winning, the team have received congratulations from Buxton Football Club and Derbyshire FA. They now head for the National finals with a place at Wembley the potential prize.

