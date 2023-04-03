Having won the county finals earlier in the year, the boys travelled to Castle Vale Stadium, Birmingham, to represent Derbyshire, and emerged from the group to win their semi-final on penalties and then the final 2-0.

Coach Danny Deveney said, ‘Words cannot describe how proud we are of these young athletes! Another unbelievable day in which they didn't lose a single game and only conceded one goal.

Harpur Hill - Midlands Regional Champions and stay on course for Wembley dream date.