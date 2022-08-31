Welcome point at Telford after Buxton suffer late home disaster against Blyth Spartans

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bucks now have six points from their opening six matches at National League North level.

On Monday, Buxton earned a point at Telford United, thanks to a 25-yard free kick by acting skipper Sean Newton in the 43rd minute against his former club.

However, that lead lasted only two minutes.

Jack McKay - ankle injury against Blyth Spartans.

A cross into the box from the left was controlled beautifully by Prince Ekpolo and although he looked set to shoot, he unselfishly laid the ball to his left, where Brendon Daniels took a touch before firing past Richardson left-footed from 12 yards.

After Jason Gilchrist had to go off injured, Buxton had only two outfield subs left on a depleted bench.

With just under a quarter of the game remaining, Baker’s cross took a deflection and arched towards goal, forcing Richardson to punch clear from the head of Green.

His clearance went straight to Ekpolo and, perhaps surprised by the opportunity, the midfielder couldn’t control his header towards what was a largely unguarded net putting the effort wide.

Buxton also had a late penalty shout waved away as the sides settled for the draw.

On Saturday two Blyth Spartans goals, courtesy of an Alex Nicholson brace in the last five minutes, stole all three points from injury-hit Buxton in what overall was an evenly-contested game.

Already lacking Dawson, Elliott, Goodridge and skipper Granite, the Bucks in the first 20 minutes lost to injury both midfielder James Hardy and winger Jack McKay, who was stretchered off with what is feared to be serious ankle damage.

After the two early enforced substitutions Buxton took time to settle but still took a 42nd-minute lead and held it until those fateful closing exchanges.

Blyth had made the first opening in the seventh minute but Theo Richardson made a save and hold from a Gillies 19-yard ground shot.

After the injury substitutions Spartans continued to make openings with Theo parrying a fierce drive and O'Donnell turning to shoot diagonally and low but wide of goal.

However, Buxton's first concerted move, involving Warren Clarke and Connor Kirby on the left, set up the latter to cross short and accurately for substitute Jason Gilchrist to head home firmly.

The interval allowed the Bucks to regain their composure and they had the better of the possession and the exchanges, but were unable to create a vital second strike.

A goal-bound Diego de Girolamo 20-yard drive struck centre-back Buddle and a 30-yard screamer from Newt cleared the bar by inches.

With Buxton seemingly close to a creditable victory in the face of considerable adversity, disaster struck twice in three minutes.

A high ball into the home penalty area was only half-cleared to Nicholson, in space, who drove home from 10 yards.