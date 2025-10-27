Buxton picked up their biggest win over Alfreton in 64 seasons after the weekend's 6-0 victory. Pic: Phil Peat Photography.

Boss ​John McGrath hailed Buxton’s lighting start during the 6-0 drubbing of Alfreton Town.

The rampant Bucks blasted in three goals during a five minute blitz to lead 3-0 after just 16 minutes thanks to Oliver Greaves, Kieran Burton and Luke Brennan strikes.

Tai Sodje and Ryan McLean extended that lead inside the opening half hour, before Burton completed the scoring on 71 minutes.

“The boys were superb,” said McGrath. “We set our stall out to continue the form we have been in and we started bright and fast.

“It would be unfair if we looked at the result and said it was a poor Alfreton side. They weren't poor, they just caught us on a very very good day.

“I'm taking nothing away from my players, it could have been anyone today. When we are in that scintillating form we can beat anyone who plays against us.

“There was high tempo and energy, it was exactly how we trained on Friday and I'm glad the players brought it into the match.”

Attention now turns to Saturday’s FA Cup first round tie at home to seventh-tier Chatham Town.

Chatham will be playing in the FA Cup first round proper for the first time in 97 years after beating National League South side Tonbridge Angels.

“We will look at what they do and try to find some holes in what they are not so good at and what we are very good at,” added McGrath.

“We are at home and we want to take the game to them. It is exciting to watch us play. I want to be entertained and I get excited watching us play.

“If you haven't got a ticket then pick one up and come and support the boys.”

The deadlock was broken when Greaves bagged his first goal for the club.

The lead was doubled on 14 minutes when Burton did well to slide the ball in from a narrow angle before Brennan turned home a Louis Stephenson cross.

Sodje added the fourth on 23 minutes when once again an attack down the right-side wasn’t dealt with.

It was five six minuts later when McLean was played in by Greaves.

The sixth goal came on 72 minutes when Burton completed his ‘brace’ after a flick from Sodje.