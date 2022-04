The Bucks celebrated with fans on the pitch after Saturday’s game at Stalybridge Celtic, having finally been crowned champions.

And while the game ended in defeat for the Bucks, there were jubilant scenes as the travelling fans flooded on to the pitch to celebrate with the team.

Celebrations also took place at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium on Saturday night once the team returned to Buxton.

Buxton FC celebrate winning the Northern Premier League.