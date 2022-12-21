Well-taken first half goals by Connor Kirby, Diego de Girolamo and Sam Osborne proved too much for the lively Northern Premier League visitors.And with the competition's rules allowing five substitutes, Elliott took full advantage to see as many of his squad in action as possible in the second half.

That fragmented the play, but the result was never in doubt and he was pleased with the performance.

He said: “I am most impressed with the set-up here at the Tarmac Silverlands and everyone has been so kind and supportive. There's a lot of energy and ambition. That's how I like to work.

Sam Osborne - bagged the third goal for Buxton.

“That first-half display by the lads was icing on my cake.

"It's good to have the first win under the belt and a clean sheet as well.

“I want to us to play well up the pitch on the front foot and that's what happened tonight.

"The fans could see how much talent we can put on display.

“I'm excited about getting back to league action.

"We start off with a double header against Alfreton Town and that will be tough but I'm looking forward to it.”

Connor Kirby opened the scoring with his fifth strike of a productive season, netting at close range from a penetrative Declan Poole cross to end a rapid right-flank raid.

The second goal resulted from Conway winning a tackle centre-field and passing to Tommy Elliott for the talented midfielder to find Diego de Girolamo who drove home firmly and wide of the keeper from 19 yards.

The in-form striker was also involved in the third goal as it was his looping diagonal ball towards the left corner that Conway chased to keep it in play.

The left-back then galloped along the by-line before squaring the ball for the lively Sam Osborne to force home.

To their credit, the visitors continued to press forward whenever possible and their pluck helped them to keep the hosts goalless after the interval, Buxton’s final ball also letting them down.