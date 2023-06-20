London-born, the 36-year-old Curtis helped AFC Fylde win promotion to the Vanarama National League last season after making 147 appearances for Chesterfield in a four-year spell.

When he replaced Millwall's Dennis Wise in the closing stages of the 2004 FA Cup Final against Manchester United he became the youngest-ever finalist, aged 17.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weston moved to Swindon Town two years later, signed by Wise, then moved to Leeds United the following year, the third time that Wise had given him a contract.

Curtis Weston - latest Buxton summer signing.

Other clubs have been Gillingham, Barnet, and Scunthorpe United on loan.

Weston said: “I can't wait to get started for Buxton and feel I can settle in quickly.

“I'm hard-working and keen to impress. When I spoke to the manager about his plans I was pretty much sold on the club straight away.

Advertisement

“I've had a chance to look around the Tarmac Silverlands facility and I'm really impressed. It has a really good feel about it.”

Advertisement