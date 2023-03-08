News you can trust since 1852
Unexpected return for New Mills top scorer Kyle Hawley

New Mills were given an unexpected boost this week with the return to action of top scorer and talisman Kyle Hawley.

John Lomas
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 10:08am

A cartilage tear in January looked to have prematurely ended his season.

But he was back in the side in Tuesday's win at Stockport Georgians and joint boss Dave Birch said: “To have him back is an absolutely massive boost to us as a group. He is a great lad and an absolutely fantastic player as well. He has been a big miss.

“He has missed about 10 games now and we thought his season was over.

Kyle Hawley celebrates a goal with fans earlier in the season. Photo by John Fryer.
“Kyle has been seeing a specialist and the tear in his meniscus wasn't as bad as first feared.

“They think they can manage it with rehab rather than an operation. So he's been having rehab for the last six or seven weeks.

“He went back to the specialist to have a scan this week and he said he is okay to get back playing as long as he keeps doing these exercises which is great news for us.”