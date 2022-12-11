Two wins in two for caretaker manager duo as Buxton shine against Peterborough Sports

The visitors started in seventh place with twice as many league wins away as the hosts had at home.

Yet the Bucks' incisive penalty-area play, contrasting markedly with that of the visitors, earned their clearest home victory to date.

Buxton took their chances while Sports spurned theirs in an otherwise evenly-contested match, which in the second half was played on a thickening carpet of snow but still provided rich entertainment for the hardy fans.

Sam Osborne - late third goal for Buxton on Saturday.

It was an under-strength Buxton which took a 15th-minute lead. Sam Osborne had a clear opening, through one on one, when he was brought down by goalkeeper Peter Crook (ex-Hyde and Boston). Diego de Girolamo produced a perfect conversion from the penalty-spot, avoiding any temptation to imitate one of the artful World Cup variations.

Enterprising Sports offered plenty of attacking threat, mainly through impressive former Buxton loanee midfielder Jordan Nicholson on the right and striker Maniche Sani, well-supported by attacking ex-Buxton left-back Nathan Fox.

The dangerous Nicholson twice had on-target shots blocked but fellow midfielder John McCammon fired high and wide following a rapid counter.

Just prior to the interval the ever-reliable Shaun Brisley, in the heart of Bucks' defence, headed away an accurate Fox centre and his team-mates cleared the corner-kick to create another chance for the pacy Osborne, who rounded Crook centrally but his attempt at goal lacked power and was cleared.

In the second half each team in turn enjoyed a threatening spell of possession but it was the hosts who netted what proved to be a decisive second goal in the 66th minute, courtesy of inspired play by Diego.

Initially, he won a tackle in midfield, then evaded challenges as he set off for goal. Losing then regaining possession, his short cut-back from the right by-line was bundled home for a first Buxton goal by Jack McKay.

The visitors battled on but missed two golden chances at 2-0, on 68 and 78 minutes, as first centre-back Bryan Fryatt then midfielder Dan Jarvis headed wide from only a few yards out.

To rub salt in the wound, the Bucks added an 88th-minute third goal. Substitutes Serhat Tasdemir and Connor Kirby combined cleverly on the right for Osborne to net at close range.

